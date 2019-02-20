At Rexburg, second-seeded Rigby avenged two regular-season losses to rival Madison, defeating the No. 1 Bobcats 54-44 in 5A District 5-6 tournament game on Feb. 14. With the win, Rigby (19-4) earned a trip to the state tournament. Madison (20-3) drops to the loser’s bracket and will host Highland on Saturday.
“I felt defensively down the stretch we had some lapses,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said.
Britton Berrett scored 11 points for Rigby and Tanoa Togiai added 10.
RIGBY 55, MADISON 44
Rigby 12 11 11 20 — 54
Madison 7 13 11 13 — 44
RIGBY (54) — Easton Martin 3, Wyatt Taylor 10, Britton Berrett 11, Keegan Thompson 8, Tagg Olaveson 4, Brycen Uffens 8, Tanoa Togiai 10. FG: 21. FT: 7-15. 3-POINTERS: 5 (Martin, Taylor 2, Berrett 2). TOTAL FOULS: 12. FOULED OUT: None.
MADISON (44) — Jordan Porter 2, Carson Downey 2, Jaden Schwab 1, Mason McWhorter 3, Bohlder Murray 5, Kyle Jackson 11, Dawson Wills 9, Mark Williams 2, Spencer Hathaway 9. FG: 16. FT: 9-15. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Murray, Wills, Hathaway). TOTAL FOULS: 14. FOULED OUT: McWhorter.
Post Register
Ririe also earned a state berth after defeating Salmon 62-29 Feb. 12 and then beating North Fremont 46-37 Feb. 16. They will play Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. to determine the district champion.