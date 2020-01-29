At Thunder Ridge, the Rigby High School girls basketball team edged Thunder Ridge 59-55 last week for a conference win in a battle between the top two teams in 5A District 5-6.
Titans coach Jeremy Spencer said the difference in the tight contest was the first quarter. Rigby sealed the win with free throws with 0.4 seconds left in the game.
“We kinda played catch up after that first quarter,” Spencer said. “I think we got down 11 in the fourth quarter early. We fought back to make it close.”
Brooke Donnelly had 15 points, Tylie Jones added 13 and Ruby Murdoch had 12 for Rigby (14-5, 5-0 5A District 5-6), which hosted Upper Valley rival Madison Tuesday.
Lauren Davenport had a game-high 18 points and Paige Clark added 12 for Thunder Ridge (12-7, 3-2).
RIGBY 59, THUNDER RIDGE 55
Rigby 16 12 14 17—59
Thunder Ridge 8 16 13 18—55
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 12, Tylie Jones 13, Hallie Boone 3, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 7, Kiersten Raymond 4, Brooke Donnelly 15, Anastasia Kennedy 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—Sierra John 6, Paige Clark 12, Lauren Davenport 18, Aspen Caldwell 9, Avery Turnage 9, Halli Smith 2.
