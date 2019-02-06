At Pocatello, the No. 2 seeded Rigby High School girls basketball team handed No. 1 seeded Highland its first loss to a conference opponent this season, 64-57 in two overtimes, to qualify for the 5A state tournament and reach Tuesday’s 5A District 5-6 championship game.
It was a game of numbers. Rigby's Ruby Murdock forced the first overtime when she was fouled and made the one and-one to tie the game 44-44. She went on to score 22 points and go 14-for-20 from the foul line in Thursday’s game, including 11-for-16 through the overtimes. The Trojans were 30-for-44 from the foul line for the night and Highland had four players foul out.
“She came off the bench and they kept getting up and fouling her,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “I think Highland got nervous because they got behind and had to foul.”
Shippen added that several Rigby students traveled down to Highland for the game and that environment made a ‘big difference.’
Mateya Mobley had 14 points and Tylie Jones added 11 for Rigby (17-6), which hosts Tuesday’s district title game and will face the winner of Saturday’s Thunder Ridge at Highland game.
RIGBY 64, HIGHLAND 57 (2 OT)
Rigby 12 14 6 12 8 11—64
Highland 17 7 9 11 8 5—57
RIGBY (64)—Ruby Murdoch 22, Summer Dabell 8, Kenadee French 3, Tylie Jones 11, Anna Fullmer 6, Mateya Mobley 14. FG: 14-49. FT: 30-44. 3-pointers: 5-21 (Murdoch 2, Dabell 2, Fullmer 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
HIGHLAND (57)—Mallory Vawdrey 8, Makenna Baker 12, Farrer 12, Megan Calley 3, Kimberly Hawes 18, Allie Thayne 4. FG: 18-55. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 9-25 (Vawdrey 2, Baker 1, Farrer 1, Calley 1, Hawes 4). Total fouls: 33. Fouled out: Vawdrey, Baker, Calley, Hawes.
In other girls basketball, the Ririe Bulldogs have secured their place at state with a 53-40 win over Firth Feb. 2. They took on the winner of game 7 on Feb. 5 between West Jefferson and Firth.
West Jefferson won its first game at Districts against North Fremont, then lost to Firth the following game. In game 5 the Panthers defeated North Fremont 54-42. They took on Firth Feb. 5.
Post Register