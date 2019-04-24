Rigby's Kenadee French signs with College of Idaho women's basketball

Rigby High School’s Kenadee French will be trading her maroon and gold in for purple, gold and white next school year.
The senior signed her national letter of intent with the College of Idaho women’s basketball team on Monday at Rigby High School. She was recruited as a wing, the position she played for the Trojans, and will have around 70 percent of her total expenses covered by athletic scholarships, she said.
French said Yotes head coach Janis Beal called her the day before Rigby’s opening round 5A state tournament game in February and she made her visit the week before spring break in March. She described the private Caldwell NAIA school as a good fit.
“I really loved the coaches and I also really loved the campus and just how nice it was,” French said. “I played with the girls and they were really nice and welcoming.”
French joins a program that had eight players from Idaho on its 2018-19 roster, including Mountain View grad Alyssa Case, who received honorable mention NAIA Division II All-American honors. The Yotes went 16-11 overall and 11-9 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play this season, reaching the conference semifinals and having its first winning season since 2013-14.
French, who has played basketball since second grade, said this season reignited the motivation to play in college.
“Once basketball started gain, I felt that I don’t want to be done,” French said.
French made 39 3-pointers and averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season for the Trojans, who claimed their first district championship since 2012 (first at the 5A level) and finished 18-9 overall. She and Rigby senior Wyatt Taylor also teamed up to make 26 3-pointers in one minute to win the 3-point shooting contest of the District 6 Senior Showcase on March 6 at Bonneville.
“This year was pretty special because it was our last year together with our coaches who have been there with us forever,” French said. “We had goals to be district champions and go on to state. It was fun to see us achieve our goals and make our last season the best yet.”
Marlowe Hereford
Post Register