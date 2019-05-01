The Rigby softball team is preparing for its final two games of the season in a double-header against Madison May 1.
The Trojans have had an up and down season this year, starting the season with a 2-6 record with losses to Blackfoot (4-2), Idaho Falls (4-3), Hunter from West Valley City, Utah (10-7), Mountain View (10-0) and Highland (15-12 and 10-2). The team’s two wins came against Sugar Salem (12-2) and New Plymouth (4-3).
Head Coach Jeffrey Noa said the first two scheduled games of the team’s season were cancelled due to inoperable fields.
In their first game of the season against Blackfoot, Noa said the team came up short, but the positives outweighed the negatives.
“We did an excellent job both defensively and offensively but came up short,” he said.
Following Rigby’s double-header loss to Highland, the team went on a three game win streak against Skyline (14-4) and back-to-back wins against Madison (9-5 and 3-2).
Over the next six games, Rigby would go on to have a 3-3 record, with a three game lose streak against Highland (8-1 and 13-9) and Thunder Ridge (13-9) and a three game win streak against Thunder Ridge (19-16), Hillcrest (15-3) and Bonneville (7-0).
In that stretch, Sophomore Shayla Cherry lead the team with 22 runs, 30 hits, 20 runs batted in and one home run in 68 plate appearances.
Prior to their final two games of the season, Rigby improved upon their record with four straight wins against Thunder Ridge (11-10 and 14-7) and Shelley (20-7 and 10-0)
As of April 27, Rigby is ranked 4th in the 5A High Country Conference and 8th overall in the 5A standings.
The state tournament is slated for May 17 to 18.