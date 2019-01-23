Rigby takes 1st in Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament

The Rigby Girl's Basketball team defeated Jerome 52-15 Dec. 28 to 29 to take home first place in the Jerry Callen Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament in a game that featured seven three-pointers made by the Trojans.
"They played extremely good defense," Head Coach Troy Shippen said.
Ruby Murdock led the Trojans with 12 points, all of which were three-pointers, followed by Kenadee French (10), Mateya Mobley (10), Anna Fullmer (9) Tylie Jones (5), Emma Shippen (4) and Kiersten Raymond (2).
Overall Rigby was 17-36 on field goals, 11-17 on free throws and 7-21 on three-pointers.
"They played with a lot of intensity," Shippen said.
The 13-6 Trojans will take on Hillcrest on Jan. 24, their final game before Districts. Shippen said the girls' first game in Districts will be Jan. 29.