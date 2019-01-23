Rigby takes 1st in Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament
The Rigby girls basketball team present their 1st place trophy and medals following their win win in the Jerry Callen Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament in Jerome Dec. 28 to 29. The Trojans defeated Jerome 52-15 in a game that featured seven three-pointers made by the Trojans.

Pictured are: Ruby Murdock, Sydney Miller, Kiffin Finn, Summer Dabell, Kenadee French, Tylie Jones, Emma Shippen, Brooklyn Taylor, Anna Fullmer, Brindy Shipper, Mateya Mobley, Head Coach Troy Shippen, Assistant Coach Emily French and Manager Hannah Prestwich. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Rigby Girl's Basketball team defeated Jerome 52-15 Dec. 28 to 29 to take home first place in the Jerry Callen Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament in a game that featured seven three-pointers made by the Trojans. 

"They played extremely good defense," Head Coach Troy Shippen said. 

Ruby Murdock led the Trojans with 12 points, all of which were three-pointers, followed by Kenadee French (10), Mateya Mobley (10), Anna Fullmer (9) Tylie Jones (5), Emma Shippen (4) and Kiersten Raymond (2).

Overall Rigby was 17-36 on field goals, 11-17 on free throws and 7-21 on three-pointers. 

"They played with a lot of intensity," Shippen said. 

The 13-6 Trojans will take on Hillcrest on Jan. 24, their final game before Districts. Shippen said the girls' first game in Districts will be Jan. 29. 

