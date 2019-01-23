Rigby takes 1st in Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament

The Rigby girls basketball team present their 1st place trophy and medals following their win win in the Jerry Callen Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament in Jerome Dec. 28 to 29. The Trojans defeated Jerome 52-15 in a game that featured seven three-pointers made by the Trojans.

Pictured are: Ruby Murdock, Sydney Miller, Kiffin Finn, Summer Dabell, Kenadee French, Tylie Jones, Emma Shippen, Brooklyn Taylor, Anna Fullmer, Brindy Shipper, Mateya Mobley, Head Coach Troy Shippen, Assistant Coach Emily French and Manager Hannah Prestwich.