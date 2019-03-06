The Ririe boys basketball team finished their season with a third place trophy March 2 after defeating Cole Valley 80-65, capping off a 24-2 season.
The Bulldogs trailed 26-14 after the first quarter, then outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second quarter to take a 38-29 lead at halftime. Michael Ure had 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Stockton Johnson had 19 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals, Larz Sutton had 19 points, six assists and five steals and Jonathan Scott had 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Ririe began the state tournament with a 52-31 win over Marsing Feb. 28, but stumbled against St. Maries 42-34 March 1.
The Rigby Trojans finished their season with a fourth place finish March 2 after losing to Post Falls 57-48.
The first half with the score was tied at 27-27, then Post Falls outscored Rigby 30-21 in the second half.
In the first game of the state tournament, Rigby defeated Mt. View 55-50 Feb. 28, but would go on to lose against Borah 72-59 March 1.
This was Rigby’s first appearance at state boys basketball as a 5A school.