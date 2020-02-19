The Ririe lady Bulldogs defeated Firth High School 43-41 Feb. 11, sending them to the state championships starting Feb. 20. They will play Declo at 8 p.m. at Kuna High School.
Jake Landon, girls’ basketball coach, said the team started quick in the first quarter, leading 19-11. As half-time approached though, Firth took the lead, 27-25.
Ririe ended up winning with two free throws by Sarah Boone with less than two minutes left in the game.
While this is Ririe girls’ fourth time as District champions, this is Landon’s first with the team. He recently took the place of Damien Smith who experienced plenty of success with the Bulldogs.
“It means a lot to mean,” Landon said. “Damien and I played in high school together and it’s an honor to take over for him.”
As the girls prepare to play, Landon said they’re just aiming to improve a little bit everyday up until the championship games.