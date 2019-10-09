At Ririe, the Bulldogs defeated North Fremont 25-21, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21 for a volleyball conference win Oct. 3.
Erith Hayes had 16 kills, Emily Crystal had nine kills, Brianna Scott had six kills and Kelsey Crystal had five kills for the Bulldogs.
"The biggest thing was we kept our energy and intensity high," Ririe coach Kathryn Nelson said of winning the fourth set.
Meanwhile, at Terreton, Firth remained unbeaten in 2A District 6 play with a three-set win over West Jefferson.
Jordyn Adams had eight kills and 10 digs, Hailey Gee had six kills and 17 digs, Kiley Mecham had nine kills, Kaydee Park had 23 assists and Liberty Park had 12 digs for the Cougars, who defeated the Panthers 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
"West J, they were hitting the ball," Firth coach Elda Park said of her three players with double-digit dig totals. "Our block was not sealing real well tonight, so we were able to read the hitter and go in and get those digs."
Ririe (5-5, 3-2 2A District 6) hosted a tri-match versus West Jefferson and Challis Oct. 8. The next game for Ririe will be 4 p.m. tomorrow at Firth.
