Results from Monday's games.
Girls basketball
WEST JEFFERSON 57, FIRTH 35: At West Jefferson, the Panthers jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and then pulled away in the second half of the 2A District 6 tournament opener.
Eliza Anhder scored 25 points and Kimbur Mecham added 10 points for West Jefferson.
West Jefferson (9-12) , the No. 3 seed, will play at No. 2 seed North Fremont (9-9) on Tuesday. Firth (6-15) will host Salmon (2-14) in a loser-out game on Tuesday.
Scores
2A District 6 tournament
Ririe 55, Salmon 39
3A District 6 tournament
Teton 55, South Fremont 44
Boys basketball
Camas County 70, Butte County 62