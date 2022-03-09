The Ririe Bulldogs Wrestling Team presented at Ririe Junior and Senior High School on Feb. 28 following their 2A State Championship win. Pictured from left to right are Holly Escalera, Billie Rinderknecht, Leah Cysewski, Allie Stewart, Shelby Smith, Cooper Smith, Oakley Pruett, Millie Zohner, Dennis Barnett, Roman Cook, Grady Barnett, Andrew Schneider, Carter Hunstman, Treagan Harris, Ryker Harris, Ches Lee Webb, Garett Urrutia, Austin Machen, Zander Yearsley, head without face Boston Barber, Declan Harris, Brian Ferguson, Hyrum Boone, Gavin Harris, Tayven Kunz, Chris Harris with microphone, Coach Brad Parkinson, Jeff Smith, Rustin Rinderknecht, Not pictured Brytton Moon and Dalton Brown.
The Ririe wrestling team celebrated a 2A state championship win for the seventh time in eight years on Feb. 26. Their one-point victory over New Plymouth put the team back on top in their division.
This victory came after a tough season for the team, according to Coach Chris Harris.
“We started slow,” Harris said. “We weren’t up to par with where we should have been,” he said, referring to the beginning of the season.
Harris expressed that the team improved over the course of the year. By the end of the season, he stated that they were like a whole new team.
“Experience has a lot to do with it,” Harris said. “These boys wrestle more matches than other schools. They wrestle 60, some do 70, matches a season. A freshman, by the end of the season, is clear up to a sophomore level of experience.”
According to Harris, a real turning point for this year’s team came a few weeks before the end of the season at the Challis tournament. The team went up against some of the bigger schools, beating the Twin Falls team. This tournament, Harris stated, showed the team what they were capable of.
Harris stated that this season’s victory emerged from all the team members understanding and working hard to do their jobs.
“When everyone knows what their responsibility is, it takes some of the pressure off them and helps them rise to the occasion,” Harris said.
Ririe and Harris have high hopes for the coming season now that they’ve regained their place at the top of their division.
“I think we’ll do pretty great next year,” Harris said. “We’ll have a target on our back again, but we’re used to that.”