Students from West Jefferson, Clark County and Rigby snag state wrestling rankings

The Idaho High School wrestling tournament took place Feb. 27-28, giving Jefferson and Clark County students a chance to display their athletic abilities on the state stage.
West Jefferson's Dylan Burtenshaw took fifth place for the 2A class at 113 lbs. and Rigby's Payton Brooks placed fifth in the 5A class at 145 lbs.
Bubba Summers, a senior from Clark County, took home first place in the 2A Class at 182 pounds.
Rigby wrestling coach Tony McCarty said that although Rigby didn't take home any big wins, each wrestler performed to his ability.
"Nobody let us down," McCarty said. "Rhope, Marshall and David were all one match away from placing but they met some pretty stiff competition right out of the gate."
McCarty hopes that for next season, the wrestlers can pick back up where they left off this season, saying in the last few weeks, each has made leaps and bounds of progress.
"We want to work on what we finished with; pick up with the same wrestling work ethic and on our wrestling discipline," he said.
Summers is the only wrestler at Clark County and went to the competition with the West Jefferson team. He has been coached for years by his father, Kirk Summers. According to Danette Frederiksen, a columnist for The Jefferson Star, Summers is the first Bobcat wrestler to take a state championship.