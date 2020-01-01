Triston Rogers of Rigby wrestled much of his life, beginning in third grade and continuing through high school. Now, Rogers is passing his knowledge of the sport onto wrestlers at West Jefferson High School as the school’s newest wrestling coach.
However, Rogers is not a completely new face at West Jefferson. He began teaching science courses at the high school in 2017. At the same time, he began as an assistant football coach and the track throwing coach.
“I just started getting into coaching just right away,” he said.
Rogers said his bachelor’s degree is in athletic training and said he worked at a physical therapy clinic in Utah before he moved to Jefferson County to accept the teaching job. Rogers said his wife, Rachael, is originally from Rexburg, and the two currently live in Rigby with their two young children.
When Rogers is not in the classroom, on the field or in a gym, he said his wife, 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son take up much of his time.
“My biggest thing is spending time with my family,” he said. “On my off time, I’m always with them.”
Rogers said he looks forward to seeing the boys on the team grow and to building relationships with them. He said his goal is to increase the number of students on the team, since it is currently relatively low.
“I really enjoy seeing the boys succeed,” he said. “That’s the main reason why I coach, is to see the success and growth.”
Rogers is the second coach to take over wrestling since the school’s long-time wrestling coach Mark Sawicki retired in 2018. Rogers will continue to coach track throwing and be the assistant football coach on top of his duties as wrestling coach and science teacher.