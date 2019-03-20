Ure named Gatorade POY

In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Michael Ure of Ririe High School as its 2018-19 Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Ure is the first Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Ririe High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Ure as Idaho’s best high school boys basketball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March, Ure joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners, including Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.), Chris Bosh (2001-02, Lincoln High School, Texas), Paul Pierce (1994-95, Inglewood High School, Calif.), Chauncey Billups (1993-94 & 1994-95, George Washington High School, Colo.) and Jason Kidd (1991-92, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Calif.).
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior forward led the Bulldogs to a 23-3 record and the Class 2A semifinals this past season. Ure averaged 21.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. The District 6 Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons, he is a three-time First Team All-State selection.
An active member of the Boy Scouts of America, Ure has volunteered locally assisting the elderly and officiating youth basketball games.
“Ure is a matchup nightmare for everyone,” said David Hadley, head coach at West Jefferson High School. “He’s the rare player who, at 6-foot-7, can step outside to 25 feet and shoot effortlessly, or take you down to the paint and go left or right. He’s a pure shooter, and defensively he’s a great shot-blocker with very good timing. I’ve seen very few players who are as well-rounded as he is.”
Ure has maintained a 3.81 GPA in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Ure also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.