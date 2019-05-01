The Post Register’s 2018-19 All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year has made her decision regarding her athletic future and more importantly, which sport she will play.
On Tuesday morning at West Jefferson High School in the presence of classmates, teachers, her parents, siblings, coaches and teammates from three sports, Jordi Holdaway signed her national letter of intent with Boise State University volleyball. She will be a preferred walk on with the Broncos, who recruited her as a backrow specialist. Per Post Register records, Holdaway is the first Division I athlete from West Jefferson since Tylee Newman signed with Utah State track and cross-country in 2012.
“I’m just really, really grateful,” Holdaway said Tuesday evening by phone. “It’s really cool that they’re Division I, but the fact I get to play volleyball after high school is something I’m really grateful for. Hopefully the next three years, I can get an (athletic) scholarship.”
The process that led to the actual offer from Boise State began prior to this club season when Holdaway began emailing ‘any coaches I could think of’ to let them know what tournaments she would be competing in with Bonneville. Boise State was one of the first programs to reply, telling her they would keep an eye on her, but several months passed with no new developments. In March while at the Colorado Crossroads Tournament in Denver, Boise State coaches sat and spoke with Holdaway’s father Chris, and exchanged business cards. Less than a week later, Holdaway got a phone call from Boise State’s coaches telling her they wanted her on the team. A two-day visit to the campus in early April sealed the deal.
“After that, I decided they were the best fit,” Holdaway said.
Her signing ended a recruiting process that lasted several months and drew interest for two sports. Eastern Oregon University, Walla Walla Community College, Big Bend and Salt Lake Community College had also recruited her in volleyball, and Walla Walla, Big Bend and Utah State University Eastern had recruited her for basketball. Although it took a little while to weigh her options, she knew by early March that she wanted to pursue college volleyball over college basketball.
“It was kind of overwhelming at some points because there’s so much to consider,” Holdaway said. “You have to think of a lot of things like if I would like this school for reasons other than volleyball. I’m glad it’s over and I’m glad I get to do it.”
Holdaway said her parents deserve much credit for this opportunity coming about due to the time, effort, money and travel that went into club volleyball and college visits. She has played this club season and last with Bonneville’s club program, including contributing to a second-place finish in the 17 American Division at the USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championships last summer. She also played with Madison’s club program as a sophomore.
“I get doubtful of myself a lot and my mom and dad encourage me,” Holdaway said. “Being able to play high level volleyball with club volleyball, I think that prepared me a lot too. The speed is so much faster than what I’m used to and the coaches are great.”
Holdaway built up quite the impressive resume at West Jefferson as a three-sport athlete. She helped West Jefferson reach back-to-back 2A state volleyball tournaments as a junior and senior, including ending a seven-year postseason drought in 2017. She compiled 1,088 points, 730 rebounds and 402 steals as a four-year varsity basketball player and averaged 16.1 points (No. 2 in the area), 8.1 rebounds (No. 6 in area, No. 1 for a guard) and 4.5 steals (No. 1 in area for any basketball player, male or female) per game her senior season. She has also won medals at state track every year of her high school career thus far, including gold in the 300-meter hurdles and 200 meters and back-to-back state titles in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. As of Tuesday evening, Holdaway is No. 3 in Idaho’s all-classification rankings and No. 1 in District 6 for any classification for 100 hurdles on athletic.net and No. 7 on Idaho’s all-classification rankings for the 4x100 with teammates Malaika Rogers, Mckenzie Sermon and Sage Wood. Holdaway said she completed an evening hurdles practice earlier Tuesday and is entered in four events at this weekend’s Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
Holdaway has been a three-sport athlete since middle school, and she said she initially thought focusing on one sport would be a strange adjustment. Now that she has signed, she acknowledged that the years of juggling may have prepared her for the life of a Division I athlete.
“I feel like my whole life has been preparing me for this,” Holdaway said with a laugh. “There is such a busy schedule and so much training year-round. I think it’ll be pretty close to my normal schedule.”
Marlowe Hereford
Post Register