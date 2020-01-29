Dave Hadley, West Jefferson varsity boys basketball coach, celebrated a milestone 350 wins Jan. 18 with the Panthers’ 62–45 win over Ririe.
Hadley began his coaching career at Colton High School in Washington where he spent three years. He then coached at Shelley High School for 17 years and is now in his fourth year at West Jefferson.
As Coach Hadley stepped into the locker room after his Varsity boys beat Ririe, his team was chanting “three fif-ty, three fif-ty...!”
Hadley told the boys that HE hasn’t really ever won, it was always the athletes that did all the work to get those wins.
Hadley has been described as humble, dedicated, kind and generous, as well as “a little wild and crazy at times.”
During his time at West Jefferson, beside coaching boys basketball, Hadley has been the West Jefferson athletic director, student council adviser, and has also taught P.E., health and weight lifting. He introduced “Panther Olympics” to the school for homecoming, helped teach the student body new cheers to do at ball games and holds “The Bean Game” for the boys basketball team every Christmas.