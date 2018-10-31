Saturday was quite the day for District 6 cross-country teams, resulting in 10 trophies and two individual titles.
The Post Register sports staff did not have the opportunity to reach everyone we had hoped to reach for Sunday’s story. On Tuesday, we followed up with three District 6 medalists about their state meet as well as what’s next for them.
Idaho Falls senior Zach Erikson and Skyline sophomore Sariah Harrison repeated as 4A state runners-up and did so with significantly faster times than last year’s state meet.
Erikson led for a while before going shoulder to shoulder with Bishop Kelly’s Nick Russell and I.F. sophomore Mitchell Athay behind them. Saturday was the fourth time this season Erikson and Russell had raced each other and the second time on the Lewiston Orchards course.
“Before the race my legs felt really tired,” Erikson said Tuesday by phone. “I knew it was gonna be a really tough race. I still wanted to go after it and see how fast I could go. I was trying to break away but I just never could.”
Erikson said Athay took the lead with about a half mile remaining in the race, which Erikson called a ‘wake up call.’ Russell went on to win his third consecutive 4A boys individual title in 15:11.25 with Erikson taking second by .84 seconds over Athay, 15:15.14 to 15:15.82.
Last year, Erikson ran 15:50.6 for second at the Eagle Island State Park course.
“It was like, ‘Holy cow. We gotta go now,’” Erikson said of Athay moving ahead. “Me and Nick passed Mitchell and (Nick) just outkicked me. I gave it everything I had. I was proud of my effort, but disappointed I didn’t get the result I wanted.”
Like Erikson, Harrison was shoulder to shoulder in the 4A girls race. Defending individual champion Twin Falls junior Mattalyn Geddes stayed beside Harrison after a fast start on the low elevation course that Harrison described as flat and quick with several turns and switch backs.
“She was right there to push me,” Harrison said Tuesday by phone. “Me and Mattalyn ran together the whole race shoulder to shoulder until the last 800. She took off and I couldn’t catch up. I was with her the whole race then she got like 20 seconds faster from me in the last 800. it just pushes me to work on my kick.”
Harrison achieved a milestone with her finish Saturday. She ran 17:54.36, marking the first time in her career she has broken the 18-minute barrier and lowering her school record time for a 5k course. Geddes and third-place finisher Alexia Corona of Ridgevue also ran sub-18 with respective times of 17:29.49 and 17:59.57.
“It was awesome,” Harrison said. “I usually don’t start out the season with a goal like that but after the first two meets, coach was like, ‘I want you to break 18 this season.’ I was like, ‘18?’ After Bob Firman, I thought I could do it.”
A repeat of another sort happened in the boys final team standings. Erikson along with fellow medalists Athay and Reed Eddington (17th in 16:07.88) helped lead the Tigers to a repeat team title, 72-92 over Preston. It is the first state cross-country repeat for the Idaho Falls boys since doing so in 1995 and 1996.
Erikson said a state title repeat was his team’s goal from the goal from the beginning, adding that he has enjoyed running with his younger teammates like Athay and seeing them improve.
“It was really cool to be a part of,” Erikson said. “It’s been really cool to be kind of the leaders, someone they look up to. I think when we graduate this year the’ll be ready to take over and keep I.F. in a good spot.”
Harrison and her varsity teammates found themselves in a 4A girls team race that was decided by single digits for the second year in a row. Last year, the Grizzlies edged Twin Falls by four points to win a program-first state title. Saturday, the Grizzlies were on the other end of a three-point margin as Bishop Kelly claimed the title.
“It was so close,” Harrison said. “It was just kind of a bummer, but that’s all right. We all did what we could.”
Erikson and Harrison are preparing for Nike Cross Northwest Regionals scheduled for Nov. 10 at Eagle Island State Park. Both competed as individuals in the championship meet last year, but are entering as teams alongside their varsity teammates this year.
Erikson, who recently verbally committed to BYU, said the Tigers have a ‘super secret plan’ to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals scheduled for December 1 in Portland, Ore. He added that he hopes to break the 15-minute barrier there.
“We’re shooting to do really well,” Erikson said. “Whatever happens, we’ll know we’ve done our best and we’ll be happy with our results.”
Harrison said the Grizzlies are hoping to achieve more personal records Nov. 10.
“None of us are all really intense about it,” Harrison said. “We’re just going for the fun and kinda break our time for state.”
Sugar-Salem’s Williams lowers school record time with winning run
Harrison wasn’t alone in running a record time Saturday.
Sugar-Salem senior Kooper Williams, who set a Sugar-Salem school record on Sept. 22 at the annual Bob Firman Invitational, raised the bar even more by winning the 3A boys individual title in 15:23.72. Williams won by 37 seconds and was by himself from the gun.
“I didn’t know it was gonna be that fast,” Williams said Tuesday by phone. It was kind of surprising to me. To see like a 20 something second PR, it was excitement.”
The time set Williams apart in other ways. Sugar-Salem head coach Brett Hill confirmed Saturday that Williams’ time is the fastest by any boy he has ever coached in 26 years as a high school coach in Idaho.
“Coach Hill is a great coach,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t want to run for anybody else. I think that’s a really big accomplishment for me.”
Williams along with fellow medalists Kaysen Klingler (fifth in 16:12.44), Parker Galbraith (10th in 16:36.78) and Brigham Dalling (11th in 16:39.82) helped lead the Diggers to their fourth consecutive 3A boys team title and a sweep of the 3A team titles for the second consecutive season. Williams has been part of the last three boys team titles and this time, he was vastly outnumbered by younger runners.
“Like Coach Hill always says, greatness breeds greatness,” Williams said. “Having a good team and good teammates to look up to and follow in the footsteps of makes it easier to do that kinda stuff. I don’t know if I really saw myself as a leader, but it was a lot of fun to lead those kids this year.”
Williams will also be entering the championship race at Nike Cross Northwest Regionals and said he has ambitions of continuing to compete beyond high school.
“I’m hoping to run somewhere in college hopefully,” Williams said. “I don’t see running as something I’m ever gonna stop doing.”