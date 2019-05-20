NEW YORK (AP) — There's plenty of rock on Steven Van Zandt's first album of original material in 20 years. There's also soul and funk and some mean horn solos. What there isn't plenty of is politics.
The bandana-wearing guitarist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, who in the past has never been shy about calling out politicians, has put aside partisanship in these divisive times.
"I'm trying to stay as nonpartisan as I can and provide some common ground," he said. "When you're as political as I was — and I was as political as it gets — for the hardcore fans of mine it's going to take a bit of adjustment."
Van Zandt, who in the past has raised his voice against apartheid and nuclear weapons, refuses to add kindling to what he considers a country "heading towards a civil war." He wants his concerts to be a safe zone.
"Democrats, Republicans and independents are welcome to come to the show and enjoy themselves because it's a strictly musical trip," he said. "We need a break every now and then, in other words, and right now we're providing that break."
Van Zandt's relief comes in the form of a new album, "Summer of Sorcery." The 12-track collection sees him reteam with his 15-piece band, the Disciples of Soul, and mine what he calls a "rock-meets-soul thing."
"It's the first time in my life I've ever done two records in a row that were with the same band, first of all, and with the same sound — in the same genre, even. I'm going to stick with that now," he said.
The album is a stew of Van Zandt's influences, ranging from mambo to classic rock to doo-wop. There's a flute solo in one song, and another name-checks Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys.
"There's not a whole lot that's good about getting older but there is one thing, which is you really tend to integrate your influences," he said. "I like to have my influences on my sleeve. I do that intentionally, leaving little breadcrumbs for people to follow backwards, hoping that they do listen to the original artists."