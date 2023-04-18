It is with heavy hearts that the Stolworthy family announces the sudden passing of Andrew Jay Stolworthy on April 8th, 2023, at the age of 41, in Salt Lake City. Andrew was a gregarious, resilient, persistent, generous, hilarious, and astute man who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him as a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Andrew was born on Christmas Eve in 1981 to Merri Lynn (Arave) and Jay Lloyd Stolworthy, and he was the youngest child of his loving family. His arrival in a Christmas stocking brought immense joy and love to his siblings, Melissa (James) Higham, Lloyd (Anne) Stolworthy, Jason (Tiffany) Stolworthy, Cory (Ilene) Stolworthy, and Amanda Davison-Stolworthy. Andrew had a close and cherished relationship with his family, especially with his father Jay, who raised him as a single parent from the age of 11. As an adult, Cindy, Andrew’s stepmother, was a wonderful addition to his life who offered much love and support.


