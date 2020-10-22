IDAHO – The state of Idaho has opened the application process for parents and guardians to start applying for up to $1,500 per student with a maximum of $3,500 per family in funds through a grant program established with funds from the coronavirus relief dollars received by the state from the federal government.
The program named Strong Families, Strong Students was developed as a way to provide funds to families so that the technology gap can be closed and students may have the best options to continue learning during the pandemic.
Shelley School District posted the information on their Facebook page to alert parents to the program on Thursday. The program is available to all families in the state of Idaho with students in K-12. There are limitations on who will qualify for the grant program and the state has created a frequently asked questions section to make it easier to decipher the rules and regulations surrounding the grant.
To apply for the grant, parents or guardians need to fill out the required information, including 2019 tax information, as well as where there child is enrolled or proof of home schooling. Once all of that information is provided, parents will need to create an online account with the program so that if they are awarded a grant, the money can be deposited into the online wallet so that the funds can be used.
Those awarded will first be chosen on financial need, then it will change to a first-come-first-served basis. All funds will be dispersed by December 31 and the funds must be used by the end of June.
The funds are allowed to be used for reimbursement dating back to March 1, 2020 running through the end of 2020.
This program was created following the touring of the school districts by Governor Brad Little where he asked administrators what they needed to help alleviate the issues and hurdles created by the covid pandemic. When he visited Blackfoot, he was told that getting high speed internet to the students has been one of the largest hurdles to overcome. The funds from the grants are earmarked to be allowed for paying for high speed internet, computers, and other materials necessary to ensure the continued success for the students during the changes and transitions of a pandemic.
To apply for the grant, visit strongfamilies.idaho.gov.