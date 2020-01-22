BLACKFOOT – The Snake River School District board of trustees has narrowed down the original 12 candidates for the superintendent’s position to six semifinalists.
The Bingham County Chronicle is introducing those candidates to the community with a short bio on them as to where they currently reside and are employed and why they might want to move to the Blackfoot area and be part of the Snake River School District.
These semifinalists were selected at the Snake River school board meeting Jan. 15 after a lengthy executive session in which the qualifications were examined and sorted by the current board.
GORDON HOWARD
Howard is listed on Facebook as a former Bonneville School District principal who has been working as an ITT specialist for the school district.
From his Facebook page, it would appear that he is an avid golfer and outdoorsman who enjoys all types of sports and is active in those areas. He hopes to further his involvement with education by furthering himself with this position.
BRETT COX
Cox is currently the superintendent in the Prescott School District in an area between Walla Walla and Waitsburg, Wash.
He has been in public education for a total of 23 years, the last seven years as the superintendent of the school district.
The Snake River area is attractive to him because of the location as he has relatives in the Boise area and in the central part of Wyoming and this would be roughly halfway between both of those locations facilitating travel between the two locations.
DOUGLAS McLAREN
McLaren is currently the principal at Thunder Ridge High School in Bonneville School District 93. McLaren did not return any phone calls or email messages prior to print deadline, but from conversations with administrators in the area, McLaren was spoken of highly and with high regard for his efforts as an administrator. The people that he works with and who work for him also spoke highly of the job that he has done at Thunder Ridge High School.
MARVIN HANSEN
Hansen is the current superintendent in the Marsh Valley School District in Arimo where he has served for the past 16 years. A former Snake River High School graduate, Hansen has served as a teacher and principal during his years in education. He was an ag teacher in the Arco area for six years and served for five years as principal at Salmon High School.
He was also the principal at Marsh Valley High School for a year before landing the superintendent’s position for the Marsh Valley School District. He loves the Snake River School District area and would consider it as a homecoming of sorts.
MARK KRESS
Kress is the current superintendent of schools in the Hagerman School District. He has held that position for the past four years and prior to that served for 18 years as the principal of Hagerman High School. Kress is from the Firth area and has a keen interest in the area and would like to return to his roots in this area of Idaho. He would consider the position as a homecoming to the area if he were selected for this opportunity. It would be a continuation of his progression as an administrator in the Idaho school systems.
BASIL MORRIS
Morris is currently the principal at Snake River Junior High School, a position he has held for the past year. He has 17 years in education and is a graduate of Utah Valley University. He is currently working on his master’s degree at Idaho State University. He grew up in the Nampa area and has been looking for and apparently found a school district that offers the same family oriented values that he has found in the Snake River School District.