BLACKFOOT — SYNC Yoga and Fitness Studio has opened at 26 North 470 West in Blackfoot.
According to Sherise Allen, the studio is bringing HIGH Fitness to Blackfoot. HIGH Fitness is a group exercise format.
“It’s simple, intense, consistent, inclusive and fun,” Allen said. “HIGH gets participants addicted and coming back for more. HIGH has taken old school aerobics to the next level with modern fitness techniques such as HIIT (high intensity interval training), Plyometrics and more. You can go HIGH or you can go low, but you will always leave feeling HIGH.”Allen said a class includes nostalgic, fun music from all decades and genres that serves as motivation with simple, easy-to-follow fitness choreography, interval training moves such as jump squats, burpees, tuck jumps, and others.
Options are offered for all levels of fitness, she added.
“It’s an energetic, fun, welcoming and inspiring environment,” Allen said.
To give the public the opportunity to come and try out this new workout, SYNC is offering a free HIGH fitness class at Jensen Grove every Thursday at 8 p.m. Spots are limited. Classes are also offered at the studio Mondays at 8:45 a.m. Anyone interested can register for classes and view their schedule and pricing on their free MINDBODY app.
SYNC also offers aerial yoga.
“It is a fun, fantastic exercise,” Allen said. “With the hammock apparatus, we are able to bring traction to your spine and mobility to your joints, all while you’re safely and comfortably suspended from the ceiling. That means you’ll gain length and strength, while also flushing your lymphatic system for a much quicker, more complete recovery from your workouts and/or stressful life.”
Each hammock is geared to hold 1,000-2,000 pounds, so anyone can enjoy the class.
Intro to Aerial Yoga is being offered at SYNC Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. Each class goes for an hour and 15 minutes. By September, they will be offering one aerial yoga class each day, giving everyone the chance to come and participate.
Other classes are offered as well. Registration for classes along with a schedule and pricing can be found on their app.
All participants will need to review the limitations to be considered before doing inversions, Allen said. It may be necessary to consult with a doctor before attending an aerial yoga class.