FORT HALL – One teenager was life-flighted to Portneuf Medical Center Tuesday night and five others were transported by ground ambulance with injuries sustained in a one-car rollover in Arbon Valley on the Fort Hall Reservation west of Pocatello.
According to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’public affairs office, ambulance and fire crews from Fort Hall were dispatched to the scene about 8:45 p.m. along with a Power County ambulance.
Upon arrival thy found six female patients ranging in age from 14-16, all of them with injuries and conditions that ranged from stable to critical. Upon seeing the number of victims from the accident, the Fort Hall emergency services personnel requested additional help. The Pocatello Fire Department and Portneuf Air Rescue both responded.
According to the account of the accident, it appeared that the vehicle the girls were riding in left the west side of the road and rolled multiple times, ejecting one person. The others were reportedly out of the vehicle when rescue crews arrived.
According to a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies, the Pocatello and Fort Hall police departments also responded, and some good samaritans provided assistance.
The sheriff’s office said the cause of the accident is still under investigation, and while some of the injuries were serious, none was life-threatening.
Fire crews were reportedly on the scene until 10 p.m. No further information was provided.