Temple Square in Salt Lake City came to life Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m. as hundreds of thousands of colorful LED bulbs light up, marking the season of Jesus Christ’s birth.
Temple Square celebrates Christmas with several activities, including the Christmas light display, the First Presidency’s Christmas devotional, concerts performed by the Tabernacle Choir, Nativity displays, other musical performances and movies in the Legacy Theater in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.
The 2019 Legacy Theater lineup includes:
The Christ Child
Releasd this year, “The Christ Child” is a new depiction of the nativity detailing the sacred events surrounding the birth of our Savior found in the Bible.
Christ in Our Lives
A compilation of uplifting, Christ-centered messages.
Mr. Krueger’s Christmas
A film starring Academy Award-winning actor, Jimmy Stewart and what was then known at the Mormon Tabernacle Choir (now The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square). It premiered as a television special in 1980 and was produced by the Church.
Book of Mormon Videos
A Church-produced series of short videos shown back-to-back that portray the events recorded in the first portion of the Book of Mormon with Nephi and his family leaving Jerusalem and traveling to the Americas.
The Tabernacle Choir Christmas Video Showcase
This 28-minute collection features five Christmas videos produced by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. Included are “Silent Night” starring Kevin Sorbo, “O Come, Little Children,” “The Wexford Carol,” “What Shall We Give?” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly.” Each video has an engaging cast with a Christmas story line set to music from the Choir and Orchestra that shares the message of hope in Jesus Christ.
A schedule for the Legacy Theater can be found on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Information on other seasonal activities on Temple Square can be found on Churchofjesuschrist.orgTemple Square events.