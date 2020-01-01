EDITOR’S NOTE: Locals in the Teton Valley post the dramatics of the Blackfoot pool debate on Facebook and the controversy over the Blackfoot pool comes up in city meetings in Driggs as a cautionary tale while being used to kill the debate to move the idea for an aquatic center forward.
The nonprofit Teton Valley Aquatics recently released its feasibility study showing conceptual designs and budgets for an aquatic center in Driggs, and presented the findings to the Driggs City Council.
Driggs has partnered with TVA since its inception in 2016, with the goal of establishing a pool in the valley. Early in 2018, the city and TVA each chipped in $15,000 for a feasibility study from experienced aquatic facility designer VCBO Architecture out of Utah. The Driggs portion came from the city’s resort tax fund.
Based on the results of surveys and public outreach, VCBO determined that the community would like to see an indoor, year-round pool as well as a gym and other recreation amenities. In order to get to that end goal, the study outlines a three-phase approach that starts with a seasonal outdoor pool to the tune of $7 million, with operating costs (minus revenue) totaling around $150,000.
The more elaborate final product would cost $16 million (including the cost of all phases) to build, with over $500,000 per year in operating costs.
“That cost is not something we think the community is ready to bite off,” said community development director Doug Self, who has been working in tandem with TVA. He added that the project partners feel that $150,000 per year was the highest operating cost acceptable to the community, and that the source of that funding is still unknown, although it will likely come from both public and private streams.
Fortunately there may be a way to overcome that large price tag. According to the feasibility study, in late 1973 through 1974, Cities Service, now CITGO, drilled an exploratory well for oil and gas on a property northwest of Driggs and found flowing artesian water between 49 and 54 degrees Celsius. Experts from the Idaho National Laboratory are now analyzing that data to determine whether there is a reliable geothermal energy source near Driggs, and if so, how best to access and regulate it. The 40-hour analysis is free through the INL’s technical assistance program. Driggs staff and the INL met on Dec. 19 to start the process, and Self said he anticipates results within two months. If the INL analysis proves fruitful, Driggs and TVA will pursue the possibility of another well. Drilling would cost $400,000, estimated TVA board member Dick Weinbrandt. If Driggs could offer year-round hot pools similar to those at Lava Hot Springs and Green Canyon, the facility could actually turn a profit.
Weinbrandt pointed out to the city council that before another well was drilled, the city would have to select a location for the aquatic facility. The ideal location, the mayor noted, is close to the schools, on an arterial road, on a property that is approximately five acres, with existing infrastructure.
“And hopefully hot water underground,” Councilman Ralph Mossman added.
TVA will host a public presentation of the feasibility study on Feb. 3 at the senior center, with the time to be announced soon. The study is available online at tetonvalleyaquatics.org/aquatic-facility-feasibility-study.
Meanwhile, Self explained that the next step is “not a step backward or sideways, but diagonal;” he said the city needs to recruit another consultant to develop a specific business plan for the aquatic center with operations and program review and refinement.
“Our bottom line should be, how do we get as close as possible to profitable from the beginning?” Self said.