BLACKFOOT – We are all getting tired of staying at home, taking food out of restaurants and taking it home to eat, running out of things to do with the family at your own house and when we do go out, having masks and gloves and protective gear on.
We are pretty lucky in Idaho that we have a fairly compassionate governor who installed the shelter in place guidelines and keeps up on the current status and is actually looking at ways to lessen the burden on each one of us.
Gov. Little is looking at and watching all of the current statistics and watching for the right opportunity to try and get us all back to work as soon as it will be safe to do so.
Following is a story, obviously based upon fact, about a lieutenant governor from Texas that seems to want to get back to work as quickly as possible for the economy’s sake and not care one iota about those of us who fall into the age category that are most susceptible to contracting the COVID-19 virus.
I am all in favor of opening up and pulling off the shelter in place ruling and getting people back to work and being productive, myself included. I am also leery of re-opening the county too soon just for the sake of a few dollars more in the bottom line of the economy.
One of the most severely hit areas in this country have been the assisted living centers scattered throughout the country and the number of confirmed cases is at a higher percentage than the confirmed cases that are being detected. It would be a travesty at this point in time, to re-open the country only to have a major relapse in COVID-19 that we may not be able to recover from.
For the sake of a few days, a week, or even a month, wouldn’t it be more prudent and better for the economy overall to wait and see?
Anyway, the following story, by Casandra Negley of Yahoo Sports gives another side of the whole story and relates what Hall of Fame MLB manager Whitey Herzog feels with his own life’s perspective on the line.
Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is glad he’s not living out the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas.
The former St. Louis Cardinals manager is watching TV and movies, reading books and staying inside just as the rest of the nation is doing during quarantine to try and flatten the curve. He’s also opining on where he wouldn’t want to be doing it and a baseball moment worse than the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal.
Herzog: ‘Glad I don’t live in Texas’
Herzog detailed his limited comings and goings these days for Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The novel coronavirus seems to most severely impact older people and those with underlying conditions, though young people are also dying of the disease. Herzog is at high risk.
Via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
“I’m tired of eating the same stuff. But I feel good. I sleep good and take my medicine. So, what the hell ... I’ve just got to hope I don’t get the damned thing at my age.
“I’m 88. I’m a diabetic. I’ve had heart surgery. I’ve had a stroke. But I’m glad I don’t live in Texas or the [lieutenant] governor would say, ‘Just let the SOB die. He’s worth more dead.’”
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, 70, said late last month he was in favor of lifting social distancing guidelines to get people back to work even if it meant older Americans might die. Via CNN:
“No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that is the exchange, I’m all in,”Patrick told Fox News.
He added, “My message is that let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it and those of us who are 70+, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country.”
Texas is still one of the least aggressive states in fighting the spread of the pandemic, per a WalletHub report.
Herzog calls out scandal worse than sign stealing
Herzog was the Cardinals manager during the two-month players’ strike that lasted from June 12 to July 31, 1981. That time was quite different since players had the ability to go to some sort of facility whereas now everything is shut down.
When the Cardinals came out of the break, they were given 32 road games and 22 at home to finish the schedule. St. Louis (29-23) finished a half-game behind Montreal (30-23) in the second-half standings since they played one less game.
“We got [robbed],” Herzog said, per the Post-Dispatch. “That was a lot worse than the Houston cheating [sign stealing] scandal.”
The first-half winners played the second-half winners in the playoffs. The Cardinals were 1 1/2 games out of first place in the first half and never made it to the postseason that year. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series that year.
The important thing to do today is to continue what we have been doing to keep ourselves safe and to help our country keep the COVID-19 at a flat line status. Let’s open up what we can and what our leaders feel comfortable doing, but let’s not get ourselves into a bad position by moving too quickly, just because a few people thing that is the thing to do.
We are going to weather this thing and every indication is that we are winning this war against an invisible enemy.
Things are going to get back to as near as normal as possible and probably quicker than we all think as long as we are patient and let things play themselves out as we can.
We all know that we need more and better testing, so let’s help the country out by allowing ourselves the opportunity for the tests to be sent to us and ones that can test in minutes rather than days be developed so that they are accurate enough to be usable.
I don’t disagree with Lt. Governor Patrick, but he may be jumping the gun a little bit. What would two more weeks hurt in this fight against COVID-19?