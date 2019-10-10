90th birthday: Stoddart

Colleen Stoddart celebrated her 90th birthday on Oct. 8. She was born in Idaho Falls to Caroline and Milton Kelley.
Duane ’Scottie’ Stoddart and her married Friday, April 13, 1952, resulting in 68 years of marriage. They have been blessed with five children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Colleen has been blessed with many talents, including cake decorating, gardening, sewing, quilting, painting and canning.
A celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1-3 p.m. at her home.