On Wednesday afternoon at the state fair, I was overcome with the extreme heat. I got dizzy and sick to my stomach. I was with my friend Dixie Montgomery who quickly called for help. The EMS people arrived almost immediately. They gave me cold water to drink and applied ice packs to my neck and head. After a short time I was transported to their office where it was wonderfully cool. If this had happened somewhere else, I would not have gotten nearly the help and personal care that I did at the fair. They were wonderful and I was so thankful for them.
Karen Joyner
Blackfoot