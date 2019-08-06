On behalf of the “Save the Pool” committee, I want to express our gratitude for the herculean effort expended by the dedicated supporters of the Blackfoot Swimming Pool for the establishment of a Recreation District. These individuals met, and exceeded expectations, gathering the required number of signatures to place the creation of a recreation district on the November 5, 2019 ballot.
The total number of signatures as required by statute for placement of the issue on the ballot is 20% of the registered voters from the previous general election residing in the designated recreation district (~14,000 or ~2,800 signatures).
Currently, the number of certified signatures exceeds 3,000 which ensures the issue of establishment of a recreation district will appear on the November ballot for voters within the district to approve. Approval will require 50 percent plus 1 vote (a simple majority) in the affirmative.
At risk of overlooking some critical supporters, it should be recognized that Diane Burt spearheaded the petition drive with the able help of numerous dedicated volunteers.
Particularly noteworthy supporters were Kesler’s Market, The Movie Mill, and Merrick RV who allowed the committee to gather signatures at their places of business over an extended period of time.
To these merchants we extend our sincere gratitude. Without their generous and accommodating support, it’s unlikely that the successful gathering of the required signatures would have been possible.
Our next major milestone is the successful approval by voters for the creation of the recreation district. This will accomplished on the November 5th ballot by the residents in the district, including the Firth, Snake River, and Blackfoot School District boundaries.
Again, let us express our appreciation to ALL those who, in any way, have supported the effort to “Save the Pool”.
Mike Virtue
Blackfoot