Alias: Western flower thrips. This small bugger takes the phrase “I don’t need no man” literally. There are entire populations of thrips that survive with no males present. If males are present, they are rare. Thrips usually are about 1 millimeter long, and are nearly impossible to see. They are terrible fliers that can only fly a few feet a year. They are usually spread through the wind, although they can also be spread through equipment and other contact.
Crimes: They feed on plants, which is often described at the “punch-and-suck” method, where they punch their straw-like mouthparts through the plant tissue and suck up the damaged portion. Repeated punches look like a lot of tiny dust spots on the entire plant. Severe damage starts to cup and curl leaves, similar to 2,4-D damage. They aren’t picky, but are particularly damaging to alfalfa and fruit trees. They also spread viruses and diseases from one plant or field to another.
Redeeming qualities: They are a good food source for predatory insects.
Sentence: Crop rotation is often ineffective because they can survive on weed banks until the desired crop returns. Natural predators, such as minute pirate bugs banded wing thrips, lady beetles and predaceous mites, are excellent sources of control. Chemical sprays exist such as formetanate hydrochloride or spinosad. Unfortunately, thrips populations usually explode after treatment of other pests, such as aphids or mites. This kills the predatory populations, allowing the thrips to come back with a vengeance. The best sentence for thrips is to allow the predatory populations to grow to a healthy enough level to control them on their own. Remember, if you kill the predators, you volunteer to take their place.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.