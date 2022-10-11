University of California

Name: Frankliniella occidentalis

Alias: Western flower thrips. This small bugger takes the phrase “I don’t need no man” literally. There are entire populations of thrips that survive with no males present. If males are present, they are rare. Thrips usually are about 1 millimeter long, and are nearly impossible to see. They are terrible fliers that can only fly a few feet a year. They are usually spread through the wind, although they can also be spread through equipment and other contact.

For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-270-4031 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.

