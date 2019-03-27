Going back to around the time I was born, I was raised on country music. The roots of my father go back to the hills of Kentucky and Tennessee, so it could be said that traditional country and bluegrass has been a part of my lineage. My mother listened to classic country a lot through a lot of years.
So, when I was talking to a local musician Wednesday about doing a story about his band which features another local musician who used to play with Hank Thompson, I thought that was pretty impressive.
In the spirit of another columnist here who does a “dime’s worth” of lists, I’ll do some lists of my own, starting now.
For now, it’s a list of some of the most influential country artists to come down the road over the course of the genre.
JIMMIE RODGERS/CARTER FAMILY
You could go all the way back to Vernon Dalhart with the first nationwide country hit with “Wreck Of The Old 97” in 1924 as far as major influences, but perhaps the most lasting influences came from Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family with A.P. Carter, his wife Sara, and Maybelle, starting with their recording in 1927. Rodgers was country’s first major star with his yodeling style thrown in. The Carters – or at least Maybelle – launched a long string of stars, the most famous being the matching of June Carter with the legendary Johnny Cash.
ROY ACUFF
The launch of the Grand Ole Opry in 1925 brought barn dance shows to an entire nation through radio, and the likes of Roy Acuff were a big reason behind its popularity
SONS OF THE PIONEERS
This helped bring the Western to country-western. Of course, there were other singing cowboys like Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, but the Sons brought that true campfire feel to the music. And who else knows that Ken “Festus” Curtis once sang with those Sons?
BILL MONROE
The end of World War II brought about the likes of bluegrass, and a guy named Bill Monroe along with Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs took the lead in that style. There was a time when Monroe was known as the “Father of Country Music.” That’s how much he turned the genre on its ear.
HANK WILLIAMS SR.
Then came the birth of honky tonk, and Hank Sr., took the lead there. With that yodeling style of Rodgers thrown in a bit, Hank took the country music world by storm. His songs told tales of an uneasy life, and he lived it himself right up to his death. His music was burned into my memory from a very early age.
MARTY ROBBINS
You had to feel like you were in the wild west when you listened to Marty Robbins in songs like “El Paso” or “El Paso City.” But he went beyond that with songs like “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Carnation.” The guy was all class.
JOHNNY CASH
Around the time a guy named Elvis Presley was recording at Sun Studios, there was also Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash at Sun, helping to bring about a sound called rockabilly. Johnny always had a toughness to him that helped set him apart.
PATSY CLINE
Patsy brought sheer elegance to country music, along with artists like Jim Reeves and Ray Price. But Patsy Cline … she was the queen.
BUCK OWENS
Oh, all the times that I’ve heard that Buck Owens Bakersfield sound. If it wasn’t on a straight country record, it was on his Christmas albums (“Well, Santa looked a lot like Daddy/Or Daddy looked a lot like him …”). Buck did a lot of pickin’ and grinnin’ along with Roy Clark, but Buck set a new style that was honored later by the modern likes of Dwight Yoakam bringing it back in style.
WILLIE NELSON/WAYLON JENNINGS
Both of these guys were major players well before the outlaw movement came along, but they set the country world on fire when they let it all out with the outlaw movement.
ALABAMA
There were plenty of country rock bands coming along before the guys from Alabama showed up, but none of them hit the charts on the straight country side like these guys. I was an 18-year-old afternoon drive-time country disc jockey in Idaho Falls when the program director at the station brought a freshly released 45-rpm single by a new band to my attention. I’d never heard an extra-long song played by a band at a country station until I played the extended version of “My Home’s In Alabama,” and I played that extended version every chance I could get. This was a band that turned country music upside down, yet they still stayed true to the country feel.
Of course, I haven’t mentioned the likes of the truck driving singers, the gentle ladies like Tammy Wynette or Loretta Lynn, the greatness of George Jones or George Strait, or the topsy-turvy impact of Garth Brooks, etc.
Yes, I could go on and on. But, as it stands, it’s time to “call it a night, the party’s over.”