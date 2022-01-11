Every year, when the calendar turns from December to January, the farms and ranches in the Northwest begin turning their eyes towards the upcoming beef and cattle production sales.
Those with need, adding a bull or seeking semen for artificial insemination plans, have been watching for the online catalogs, and the physical ones as well, that will be arriving in the mail in the early days of the new year.
The needs are many for those who are making plans for expanding or upgrading their herds, regardless of the size of herd they may have.
For the small cattleman, those with five or fewer cows, the need may be very simple, in that they simply need to study the genetics of a semen donor for their small herd and they can keep their costs down of wintering the cattle and not have to worry about pasturing a bull, who may consume one and a half times the pasture as a cow with a calf might consume over the summer months, let alone during the winter months, when we can see spikes in hay prices due to drought or other reasons that hay may not be as readily available as we are used to seeing in Idaho.
The needs for the mid-sized outfit may be different, depending on the age group of the herd. For those who have 10 to 20 cows, the need for a new bull to replace an aging one or to simply improve the genetics of the whole herd where younger heifers may be replacing older ones and a new gene pool is looked at to improve the overall quality of the herd and to prevent as much in-breeding, as some herds are beginning to recognize.
Then there is the more commercial-sized farmer and rancher, those with 25 to 100 or more cows and they are looking to replace a herd bull or two, improving on the quality of the overall herd in the process.
The last group is the commercial-sized farmer and rancher who also wants to be able to market semen from a top bull they have or will have following the sales and how they can best market his product to the ranchers and farmers in the area, as well.
These farmers and ranchers have differing ideas of what they want and need, but all of them will be looking at some of the same facts and figures of the potential bulls as they look for the ideal bull in their price range and need.
There are many indicators that are available for buyers to study and scrutinize before purchasing that next bull or semen package.
Some are pretty confusing and there are so many, depending on what exactly the buyer is looking for:
1. Have a breeding objective in mind (or better yet written down). This should include how you plan to sell calves, if you plan on retaining replacement females, and any labor or other environmental constraints (e.g., limited forage). This helps identify the traits that are economically relevant to you.
2. Choose a breed (or breeds) that fit your current crossbreeding system and match your objectives. Compare breeds based on current research (the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center is a good source) and not a historical view as breeds have changed over time.
3. Identify a trusted seed stock supplier (or suppliers) who have bulls for sale that match your breed needs and your breeding objective.
4. Identify bulls, based on EPD or (preferably) economic index values that match your objectives.
5. If calving ease EPD exist, do not use birth weight EPD. Calving ease EPD are generated using birth weight information.
6. If you retain replacement females, pay attention to calving ease maternal EPD. These are really ‘Total Maternal Calving Ease’ EPD, and reflect how easily a bull’s daughters will calve as two-year olds.
7. Reproductive longevity is a key profit driver for self-replacing herds. If a Stayability EPD or Sustained Cow Fertility EPD exists, use it.
8. If you retain replacement females in limited feed environments, consider selecting bulls with more moderate mature weight and milk (maternal weaning weight) EPD.
9. Understand that even if you sell calves at weaning, someone is going to own them in the feedyard. If you want to build a market for your calves, do not completely ignore post-weaning gain and carcass merit.
10. Use an index that fits your objectives — this can greatly simplify bull selection decisions. Do not use a completely terminal index if you retain replacement heifers.
11. Buy quality, but do not overpay. Sometimes the bull that is not top on your list is actually the better economic decision.
This bull sale season do not make the process more complex than it really needs to be and certainly do not get caught in the trap of believing that you can visually see the genetic potential of a bull — use the tools that science has provided and has continually improved and validated.
With so many factors having a say in what may or may not be the right choice for you, don't be afraid to ask the seller for additional information. It would be better to make the right choice the first time, rather than buy a bull that doesn't meet your needs or that is going to increase your herd production costs to the point that you aren't making money.
Those who raise their own beef for family and neighbors consumption need to be particularly careful when making these evaluations as the loss of a single calf in a year can be a catastrophic debit to the overall cost of the animals being raised for your own personal use. Always try and err on the side of caution.
When at the auction, try to remember that the line-up of bulls is set by the seller to get the buyers worked up and into the sale as quickly as possible. Be aware of the quality at the top end of the sale and avoid an impulse buy simply because of the looks of the animal rather than what your specific needs may be.
The top-priced bulls are usually placed early in the sale and work their way down to what would be considered 'herd' bulls or even just 'cover' bulls, those that are used to complete the breeding season for those that are artificially inseminated and may or may not take.
Know for sure what your breeding season is going to be. That is based a lot on what time of year you plan on selling or prepping your own beef for slaughter.
Most professional production outfits do not want to be breeding before 18 months of age to ensure that the heifer or bull is of sufficient age and size to prevent difficulties during the breeding season and be cognizant of when the heifer or cow is to be bred so that you can calculate the birthing date (approximate) so that you don't have any surprises along the way that may affect your bottom line when it comes time for sale or slaughter.
All of these questions are those that the buyer should have considered and kept the answers close to the top of their list, and by all means, don't be afraid to have a written list you carry with you to the sales to help you keep your mind on what you are there for to begin with, improving your herd with ease, and economically for your bottom line, not someone else's.