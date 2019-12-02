Looking for a new restaurant? Shopping for a particular product? The first thing many of us do is check out the latest reviews.
BBB research shows you’re not alone — more than 88 percent of consumers say they trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. The online review space is one of the most popular ways consumers share opinions about businesses and products. While this gives consumers more information before making purchases, it also opens the door for dishonest businesses to create fake reviews online.
There’s been a recent outbreak of fake online review scandals this year involving companies such as Amazon and Facebook. With this information coming to light, consumers should be more cautious than ever when looking at online reviews. It can be tough to spot the real from the fake when looking at these reviews — but knowing how to tell the difference could save you both money and headaches.
For example, you read an online review that is paragraphs long and packed with details, only to find their user profile was created a week ago and is nearly empty. Sound familiar? You’re probably dealing with a paid reviewer. These freelancers are often paid to create hundreds of new accounts and leave reviews on products they’ve never purchased. If you encounter a reviewer that fits the above description, you’re best looking elsewhere for a review.
Another way to get a sense for a fake review? It sounds like the words are being scripted by someone else. Reviews that skew incredibly positive and promise you the world should send up red flags.
In an effort to combat the flood of fake online reviews many vendors now add a “Verified Purchase” stamp to legitimate reviews. Oftentimes, consumers must register an email address with their account and prove they purchased a product before they’re allowed to submit a review. This helps ensure that people who are being paid to leave reviews online have a harder time getting those fake reviews published.
You might think that you can trust a negative review more than a positive one, but that’s not always the case! Some companies have taken to paying fake reviewers to trash their competitors online. In other cases, the negative review may be coming from a disgruntled former employee looking to exact revenge. It’s important to take all reviews with a grain of salt.
The most important thing to remember is to do thorough research before making any purchasing decisions. In addition to checking online reviews, you should visit the BBB Directory and view a company’s business profile. When in doubt, you can always check with your local BBB for more information about a company.
The Better Business Bureau is always working to combat fake online reviews. You can visit our website to learn more about how the BBB verifies all reviews left on our website.