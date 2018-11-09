Today is Friday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2018. There are 52 days left in the year.
In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
In 1918, it was announced that Germany's Kaiser Wilhelm II would abdicate; he then fled to the Netherlands.
In 1961, U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert M. White became the first pilot to fly an X-15 rocket plane at six times the speed of sound. The Beatles' future manager, Brian Epstein, first saw the group perform at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.
In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours left 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
In 1967, a Saturn V rocket carrying an unmanned Apollo spacecraft blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a successful test flight.
In 1970, former French President Charles de Gaulle died at age 79.
In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as "illegitimate."
In 1986, Israel revealed it was holding Mordechai Vanunu, a former nuclear technician who'd vanished after providing information to a British newspaper about Israel's nuclear weapons program. (Vanunu was convicted of treason and served 18 years in prison.)
In 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
In 1999, with fireworks, concerts and a huge party at the landmark Brandenburg Gate, Germany celebrated the 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
In 2000, George W. Bush's lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount, as Democrats threw the presidential election to the courts, claiming "an injustice unparalleled in our history."
In 2007, President Gen. Pervez Musharraf (pur-VEHZ' moo-SHAH'-ruhv) of Pakistan placed opposition leader Benazir Bhutto (BEN'-uh-zeer BOO'-toh) under house arrest for a day, and rounded up thousands of her supporters to block a mass rally against his emergency rule.
Today's Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is 83. Actor Charlie Robinson is 73. Movie director Bille August is 70. Actor Robert David Hall is 70. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 67. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 66. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 59. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 58. Actress Ion Overman is 49. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 49. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 48. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi (teh-DEHS'-kee) is 48. Actor Jason Antoon is 47. Actor Eric Dane is 46. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 45. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 40. Country singer Corey Smith is 39. Country singer Chris Lane is 34. Actress Emily Tyra is 31. Actress Nikki Blonsky is 30. Actress-model Analeigh (AH'-nuh-lee) Tipton is 30.
Thought for Today: "Half the world is composed of people who have something to say and can't, and the other half who have nothing to say and keep on saying it." — Robert Frost, American poet (1874-1963).