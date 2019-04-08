Today is Tuesday, April 9, the 99th day of 2019. There are 266 days left in the year.
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
In 1913, the first game was played at Ebbets Field, the newly built home of the Brooklyn Dodgers, who lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 1-0.
In 1939, singer Marian Anderson performed a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In 1940, during World War II, Germany invaded Denmark and Norway.
In 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March; thousands died or were killed en route.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1965, the newly built Astrodome in Houston featured its first baseball game, an exhibition between the Astros and the New York Yankees, with President Lyndon B. Johnson in attendance. (The Astros won, 2-1, in 12 innings.)
In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1979, officials declared an end to the crisis involving the Three Mile Island Unit 2 nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania, 12 days after a partial core meltdown.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger ended its first mission with a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1984, "Terms of Endearment" won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress for Shirley MacLaine and best supporting actor for Jack Nicholson.
In 1992, former Panamanian ruler Manuel Noriega was convicted in Miami of eight drug and racketeering charges; he served a 17-year U.S. prison sentence.
In 2003, jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein's regime, beheading a toppled statue of their longtime ruler in downtown Baghdad and embracing American troops as liberators.
Birthdays
Actor Dennis Quaid is 65. Actress Cynthia Nixon is 53. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 50. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 44. Actor Ryan Northcott is 39. Actor Arlen Escarpeta is 38. Actor Jay Baruchel is 37. Actress Annie Funke is 34. Actor Jordan Masterson is 33. Actress Leighton Meester is 33. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jazmine Sullivan is 32. Actress Kristen Stewart is 29. Actress Elle Fanning is 21. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 20. Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho is 19.