Today is Wednesday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2018. There are 33 days left in the year.
On this date:
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1861, the Confederate Congress admitted Missouri as the 12th state of the Confederacy after Missouri's disputed secession from the Union.
In 1905, Sinn Fein (shin fayn) was founded in Dublin.
In 1907, future movie producer Louis B. Mayer opened his first movie theater, in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
In 1909, Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30 had its world premiere in New York, with Rachmaninoff at the piano.
In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.
In 1975, President Ford nominated Federal Judge John Paul Stevens to the U-S Supreme Court seat vacated by William O. Douglas.
In 1979, an Air New Zealand DC-10 en route to the South Pole crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, killing all 257 people aboard.
In 1990, Margaret Thatcher resigned as British prime minister during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who then conferred the premiership on John Major.
In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world's largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)
Birthdays
Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 89. Singer Randy Newman is 75. Former "Late Show" orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 69. Comedian Jon Stewart is 56. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 44. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 43. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 42. Actress Aimee Garcia is 40. Rapper Chamillionaire is 39. Actor Daniel Henney is 39. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 35. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 35. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 34. R&B singer Trey Songz is 34. Actress Scarlett Pomers is 30. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 25.