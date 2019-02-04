Today is Tuesday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2019. There are 329 days left in the year.
In 1917, Mexico’s present constitution was adopted by the Constitutional Convention in Santiago de Queretaro. The U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.
In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting about 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea with the loss of more than 200 people.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to “pack” the nation’s highest court.
In 1958, Gamal Abdel Nasser was formally nominated to become the first president of the new United Arab Republic (a union of Egypt and Syria which lasted until 1961).
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1983, former Nazi Gestapo official Klaus Barbie, expelled from Bolivia, was brought to Lyon (lee-OHN’), France, to stand trial. (He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison — he died in 1991.)
In 1988, the Arizona House impeached Republican Gov. Evan Mecham (MEE’-kuhm), setting the stage for his trial in the state Senate, where he was convicted of obstructing justice and misusing state funds allegedly funneled to his Pontiac dealership.
In 1989, the Soviet Union announced that all but a small rear-guard contingent of its troops had left Afghanistan.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.
In 1999, Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was sentenced in Rockville, Md., to a year in jail for assaulting two motorists following a traffic accident (he ended up serving 3 1/2 months).
In 2001, four disciples of Osama bin Laden went on trial in New York in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa. (The four were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
Birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is 85. Rock singer Al Kooper is 75. Singer Bobby Brown is 50. Actor Michael Sheen is 50. Actor David Chisum is 49. Country singer Sara Evans is 48. Country singer Tyler Farr is 35. Neo-soul musician Mark Shusterman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 34. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 32. Actor Alex Brightman is 32. Actor Henry Golding is 32. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 31. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 30. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 20.