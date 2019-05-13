Today is Tuesday, May 14, the 134th day of 2019. There are 231 days left in the year.
In 1643, Louis XIV became King of France at age 4 upon the death of his father, Louis XIII.
In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps against smallpox by using cowpox matter.
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Illinois.
In 1925, the Virginia Woolf novel "Mrs Dalloway" was first published in England and the United States.
In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II.
In 1948, according to the current-era calendar, the independent state of Israel was proclaimed in Tel Aviv by David Ben-Gurion, who became its first prime minister; U.S. President Harry S. Truman immediately recognized the new nation.
In 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, signed the Warsaw Pact in Poland. (The Pact was dissolved in 1991.)
In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.
In 1968, John Lennon and Paul McCartney held a news conference in New York to announce the creation of the Beatles' latest business venture, Apple Corps.
In 1973, the United States launched Skylab 1, its first manned space station. (Skylab 1 remained in orbit for six years before burning up during re-entry in 1979.) The National Right to Life Committee was incorporated.
In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.
In 2004, Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper published a front-page apology after photographs supposedly showing British forces abusing Iraqi prisoners turned out to be fakes. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to step in and block gay marriages in Massachusetts.
In 2008, the Interior Department declared the polar bear a threatened species because of the loss of Arctic sea ice. Justine Henin (EH'-nen), 25, became the first woman to retire from tennis while atop the WTA rankings.
Birthdays
Movie producer George Lucas is 75. Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 53. Actress Cate Blanchett is 50. Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 50. Actor Gabriel Mann is 47. Singer Natalie Appleton (All Saints) is 46. Singer Shanice is 46. Actress Carla Jimenez is 45. Rock musician Henry Garza (Los Lonely Boys) is 41. Alt-country musician-singer Ketch Secor is 41. Rock singer-musician Dan Auerbach is 40. Rock musician Mike Retondo (Plain White T's) is 38. Actress Amber Tamblyn is 36. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 35. Actress Lina Esco is 34. Retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 30. Actress Miranda Cosgrove is 26.