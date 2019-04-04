Today is Thursday, April 4, the 94th day of 2019. There are 271 days left in the year.
In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1850, the city of Los Angeles was incorporated.
In 1917, the U.S. Senate voted 82-6 in favor of declaring war against Germany (the House followed suit two days later by a vote of 373-50).
In 1933, the Navy airship USS Akron crashed in severe weather off the New Jersey coast with the loss of 73 lives.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary was liberated as Soviet forces cleared out remaining German troops.
In 1949, 12 nations, including the United States, signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, D.C.
In 1975, more than 130 people, most of them children, were killed when a U.S. Air Force transport plane evacuating Vietnamese orphans crash-landed shortly after takeoff from Saigon. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In 1976, the film “All the President’s Men,” starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger roared into orbit on its maiden voyage. (It was destroyed in the disaster of January 1986.)
In 1988, the Arizona Senate convicted Gov. Evan Mecham (MEE’-kuhm) of two charges of official misconduct, and removed him from office; Mecham was the first U.S. governor to be impeached and removed from office in nearly six decades.
In 1991, Sen. John Heinz, R-Pa., and six other people, including two children, were killed when a helicopter collided with Heinz’s plane over a schoolyard in Merion, Pennsylvania.
In 2008, Beyonce and Jay-Z were married during a private ceremony in New York.
Today’s Birthdays: Former Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., is 87. Recording executive Clive Davis is 87. Author Kitty Kelley is 77. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 75. Actor Walter Charles is 74. Actress Christine Lahti is 69. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 68. Actress Mary-Margaret Humes is 65. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 63. Actress Constance Shulman is 61. Actor Phil Morris is 60. Actress Lorraine Toussaint is 59. Actor Hugo Weaving is 59. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 57. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 56. Actor David Cross is 55. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 54. Actress Nancy McKeon is 53. Actor Barry Pepper is 49. Country singer Clay Davidson is 48. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 48. Singer Jill Scott is 47. Rock musician Magnus Sveningsson (The Cardigans) is 47. Magician David Blaine is 46. Singer Kelly Price is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Andre Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 45. Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 44. Actor James Roday is 43. Actress Natasha Lyonne is 40. Actor Eric Andre is 36. Actress Amanda Righetti is 36. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 28. Actress Daniela Bobadilla is 26. Pop singer Austin Mahone (muh-HOHN’) is 23.
Thought for Today: “You can kill a man but you can’t kill an idea.” — Medgar Evers, American civil rights activist (1926-1963).