Today is Tuesday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2019. There are 315 days left in the year.
In 1473, astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus was born in Torun, Poland.
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr, accused of treason, was arrested in the Mississippi Territory, in present-day Alabama. (Burr was acquitted at trial.)
In 1846, the Texas state government was formally installed in Austin, with J. Pinckney Henderson taking the oath of office as governor.
In 1881, Kansas prohibited the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages.
In 1934, a blizzard began inundating the northeastern United States, with the heaviest snowfall occurring in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens. Imperial Japanese warplanes raided the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people were killed.
In 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.
In 1963, “The Feminine Mystique” by Betty Friedan was first published by W.W. Norton & Co.
In 1968, the children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” created by and starring Fred Rogers, made its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.
In 1986, the U.S. Senate approved, 83-11, the Genocide Convention, an international treaty outlawing “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group,” nearly 37 years after the pact was first submitted for ratification.
Birthdays
Singer Smokey Robinson is 79. Actor Jeff Daniels is 64. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 59. Actress Jessica Tuck is 56. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 55. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 54. Actress Justine Bateman is 53. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 52. Actress Bellamy Young is 49. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 44. Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 34. Actress Arielle Kebbel is 34. Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 31. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 29. Actress Victoria Justice is 26.
Actor David Mazouz (TV: “Gotham”) is 18. Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 15.