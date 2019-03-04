Today is Tuesday, March 5, the 64th day of 2019. There are 301 days left in the year.
In 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson began in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was accused of “high crimes and misdemeanors” stemming from his attempt to fire Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; the trial ended on May 26 with Johnson’s acquittal.
In 1933, in German parliamentary elections, the Nazi Party won 44 percent of the vote; the Nazis joined with a conservative nationalist party to gain a slender majority in the Reichstag.
In 1946, Winston Churchill delivered his “Iron Curtain” speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, in which he said: “From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an ‘iron curtain’ has descended across the continent, allowing police governments to rule Eastern Europe.”
In 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power. Composer Sergei Prokofiev died in Moscow at age 61.
In 1955, Elvis Presley made his television debut on “Louisiana Hayride” carried by KSLA-TV Shreveport.
In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tennessee, along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline’s manager).
In 1966, BOAC Flight 911, a Boeing 707, crashed into Japan’s Mount Fuji after breaking up in severe turbulence; all 124 people on board were killed.
In 1970, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons went into effect after 43 nations ratified it.
In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead of a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood; he was 33.
In 1998, NASA scientists said enough water was frozen in the loose soil of the moon to support a lunar base and perhaps, one day, a human colony.
In 2002, President George W. Bush slapped punishing tariffs of eight to 30 percent on several types of imported steel in an effort to aid the ailing U.S. industry.
Birthdays
Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 67. Singer Rome is 49. Actor Kevin Connolly is 45. Actress Eva Mendes is 45. Actress Jill Ritchie is 45. Actress Jolene Blalock is 44. Model Niki Taylor is 44. Actress Kimberly McCullough is 41. Actress Karolina Wydra is 38. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 37. Actress Dominique McElligott is 33. Actor Sterling Knight is 30. Actor Jake Lloyd is 30. Actor Micah Fowler is 21.