Today is Tuesday, April 30, the 120th day of 2019. There are 245 days left in the year.
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
In 1803, the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million.
In 1812, Louisiana became the 18th state of the Union.
In 1900, engineer John Luther "Casey" Jones of the Illinois Central Railroad died in a train wreck near Vaughan, Mississippi, after staying at the controls in a successful effort to save the passengers.
In 1912, Universal Studios had its beginnings as papers incorporating the Universal Film Manufacturing Co. were filed and recorded in New York State.
In 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler committed suicide along with his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
In 1968, New York City police forcibly removed student demonstrators occupying five buildings at Columbia University.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon announced the U.S. was sending troops into Cambodia, an action that sparked widespread protest.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignations of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, Attorney General Richard G. Kleindienst and White House counsel John Dean, who was actually fired.
In 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
In 1983, blues singer and guitarist Muddy Waters died in Westmont, Ill., at age 68.
In 1993, top-ranked women's tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg, Germany, by a man who described himself as a fan of second-ranked German player Steffi Graf. (The man, convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, was given a suspended sentence.)
In 2004, Arabs expressed outrage at graphic photographs of naked Iraqi prisoners being humiliated by U.S. military police; President George W. Bush condemned the mistreatment of prisoners, saying "that's not the way we do things in America."
Birthdays
Singer Willie Nelson is 86. Singer Merrill Osmond is 66. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 48. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 48. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Akon is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) is 46. Actor Johnny Galecki is 44. Singer-musician Cole Deggs (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 43. Actor Sam Heughan is 39. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 38. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 37. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 37. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 35. Actress Dianna Agron is 33. Country singer Brandon Lancaster is 30. Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 28.