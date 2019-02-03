Today is Sunday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2019. There are 331 days left in the year.
In 1690, the first paper money in America was issued by the Massachusetts Bay Colony to finance a military expedition to Canada.
In 1811, American newspaper editor Horace Greeley was born in Amherst, N.H.
In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.
In 1917, the United States broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, the same day an American cargo ship, the SS Housatonic, was sunk by a U-boat off Britain after the crew was allowed to board lifeboats.
In 1930, the chief justice of the United States, William Howard Taft, resigned for health reasons. (He died just over a month later.)
In 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; of the more than 900 men aboard, only some 230 survived. (Four Army chaplains on board gave away their life jackets to save others and went down with the ship.)
In 1959, an American Airlines Lockheed Electra crashed into New York’s East River, killing 65 of the 73 people on board.
In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.
Birthdays
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Warwick Davis is 49. Actress Elisa Donovan is 48. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 43. Actress Isla (EYE’-luh) Fisher is 43. Musician Grant Barry is 42. Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 41. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 37. Actor Matthew Moy is 35. Rapper Sean Kingston is 29. Actor Brandon Micheal (cq) Hall is 26.