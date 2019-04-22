Today is Tuesday, April 23, the 113th day of 2019. There are 252 days left in the year.
In 1616 (Old Style calendar), English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
In 1789, President-elect George Washington and his wife, Martha, moved into the first executive mansion, the Franklin House, in New York.
In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
In 1943, U.S. Navy Lt. (jg) John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1968, student protesters began occupying buildings on the campus of Columbia University in New York; police put down the protests a week later. The Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church merged to form the United Methodist Church.
In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
In 1971, hundreds of Vietnam War veterans opposed to the conflict protested by tossing their medals and ribbons over a wire fence in front of the U.S. Capitol.
In 1987, 28 construction workers were killed when an apartment complex being built in Bridgeport, Connecticut, suddenly collapsed.
In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less went into effect.
In 1995, sportscaster Howard Cosell died in New York at age 77.
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he'd been framed, died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital at age 70.
In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, "Me at the Zoo," which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
Birthdays
Actor Lee Majors is 80. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 65. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 51. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 42. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 42. Actor Kal Penn is 42. Actress Jaime King is 40. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 36. Actor Aaron Hill is 36. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 35. Actress Rachel Skarsten is 34. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca (The War on Drugs) is 32. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 31. Actor Dev Patel is 29. Actor Matthew Underwood is 29. Actor Camryn Walling is 29. Model Gigi Hadid is 24. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 23. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: "Salvation") is 23.