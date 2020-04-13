BLACKFOOT – The COVID-19 virus has affected all walks of life, perhaps none more than the various aspects of horse racing.
The pandemic has shut down race tracks, limited others to race with no fans, which greatly curtails any and all revenues to the game, it has slowed the numbers of horses in the game and when and where they will be able to race and it has forced the movement of the biggest races in the game, The Kentucky Derby and The Preakness Stakes, the first two legs of the historic Triple Crown to fall dates that are really out of the realm of what is traditional.
Now comes word that there are people involved in racing — jockeys, trainers and guests of owners — that have tested positive for the virus and many have had to adjust their lives to meet with quarantine conditions that may not have been seen since the days of World War II.
The latest, and one of the more famous of these entities, is Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano.
Jockeys have always been a nomadic group of people, riding at one track in one state on a Saturday and possibly some place hundreds if not thousands of miles away on a Sunday. With most tracks traditionally racing on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule, they could have been someplace completely different in the earlier three days of the week.
Castallano, one of the best jockeys in North America, is a multiple Eclipse Award winner, symbolic of excellence in the trade and he has set records of all types with his ability. Jockeys are also traditionally some of the most fit athletes in any sport, maintaining superb conditioning through exercise, running and riding the horses that will weight well over 1,200 pounds. The diet that many maintain would barely sustain most adults, especially not those that participate in other, more physical sports.
Castellano, who normally resides in New York, often accepts mounts in Florida at Gulfstream Park during the winter months. There are many horses and trainers that spend the winters in the warmer weather of the south and not have to contend with the sometimes harsh winters of New York.
Castellano spoke with Barry Abrams during a podcast for a program called In The Gate on March 30, after being tested as positive on March 26.
Following is the vast majority of that conversation.
Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano spoke about contracting COVID-19 for the first time on Monday, calling in for a conversation with Barry Abrams’ In The Gate podcast.
Agent John Panagot posted the news of Castellano’s positive test to Twitter on Thursday, March 26, indicating that the rider was “asymptomatic and feels fine and healthy.”
Castellano hadn’t ridden since Sunday, March 15 at Gulfstream, after which he flew home to New York to spend a few days with his wife and kids. The following week, following the news of Gulfstream’s temporary cancellation on Friday, March 20, Castellano decided to just stay in New York.
“I decide not to go anywhere, a lot is going on,” he told Abrams. “I decide not to ride anywhere, and stay in New York for a week.”
Gulfstream officials required jockeys to be in town by the evening of Sunday, March 22, in order to ride the Florida Derby card the following Saturday, so Castellano flew back to Florida on the 22nd. As usual, he stayed with his 64-year-old mother.
On Tuesday, March 24, Gulfstream required that Castellano and six other (unnamed) riders go for COVID-19 testing.
Two days later, Castellano was shocked to learn that he had tested positive.
“Are you sure that’s me, I feel fine,” Castellano remembered thinking. “I was just jogging the day before. […] I was shocked. Everything goes through your mind. […] Why did this happen to me?”
Almost a week later, staying in a closed-off room in his mother’s house, Castellano is still mostly asymptomatic. Occasionally his throat bothers him a little bit, he said, but the primary difficulty is the mental toll COVID-19 has taken on him.
“It’s tough, it’s one of the toughest challenges in my life, actually, because you don’t know what you can do,” Castellano said.
He recognizes the toll that COVID-19 is taking on the racing industry, but stressed the importance of safety above all else.
“Don’t get me wrong, it affects every single one, every business in the country,” said Castellano. “I get it, I understand horses need to be taken care of, they need to go through, but the reality is there’s a lot of lives on the line. People die for this.”
Next week Castellano will be tested again, and if it comes back clean he hopes to return to New York to ride out the rest of the pandemic with his family.
“I feel great, I’m very lucky and very fortunate,” he said.
Castellano has since been cleared to return riding, but has not accepted any mounts as of this date. He joins other jockeys such as two time Eclipse Award winning jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. who has voluntarily declined mounts for the past several weeks. Ortiz set a record for purse earnings by his mounts a year ago when he rode the winners of over $30 million.
Ortiz decided to decline mounts a couple of weeks ago to protect himself and his family from the COVID-19 pandemic and was quoted as saying, “Some things are more important than winning races. I need to take care of my family and myself while this sorts itself out.
Ortiz has won a number of consecutive riding titles on the New York Racing Association series of tracks, which are currently shut down because of the virus’s widespread activity in New York.
He plans to return to riding when the NYRA resumes its schedule.