ASHTON – It was a game that was going to possibly determine the top seed in the upcoming District 6 2A tournament. The North Fremont Huskies have held not only the top spot in the Nuclear Conference for the whole season, but also the top spot in the state media poll for boys’ basketball.
That all changed when they lost a game on the road to Salmon a week ago. That gave the young upstarts, the Firth Cougars, a chance to wrest that top seed for the tournament away from the Huskies and the way the game started, they had a real chance.
It was a close game from the start and neither team could put together a run that would allow them to take control of the game and lay claim to the win.
The first quarter was back and forth, with first one team ahead by a deuce and then the other team coming back to reclaim the lead. When the buzzer sounded to end the first eight minutes, it was obvious that the game was going to go down to the wire.
The two teams were tied at 16, with promise of more tight, defensive basketball to follow.
The second period was more of the same, but the Huskies were going just a bit better in the quarter and actually took the lead by four shortly before halftime. They were able to put some distance between themselves and the Cougars by outdueling them by a 12-8 margin, taking a 28-24 lead in to the locker room at intermission.
The Cougars went on the attack in the third quarter, pressing on defense and working to get the ball inside on offense, and while it worked to a degree, the Huskies kept battling back and they outdid the Cougars by a single point in the third, 14-13, and setting up a great fourth period of play.
In the fourth, it was more of the same, with each team gaining an edge, only to see it slip away a second later. Back and forth they went as both teams wanted the win badly. By the time the final eight minutes were over, the Huskies had gained another two points on the lead by a 14-12 margin to account for the final score of 56-49 and leaving fans wanting more, which they will likely get in the district tournament.
NORTH FREMONT 56, FIRTH 49
Firth 16 8 13 12 — 49
North Fremont 16 12 14 14 — 56
FIRTH — Kaden Arave 5, Jaxon Howell 6, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobsen 9, Taedyn Jacobsen 15, Erickson 6, Athan Blonquist 4.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 16, Jordan Lenz 15, Luke Hill 7, Max Palmer 9, Tyler Shuldberg 1, Paul Wynn 8.