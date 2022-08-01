BOZEMAN, Montana — The dirt road leading up to the Gaffke Ranch off Love Lane seems to separate the Gallatin Valley’s past from its future.
On one side are sprawling green hay fields and grazing cattle, a glimpse of how much of the valley looked during Bozeman’s early years. The other side holds a luxury housing complex, with some houses already standing, others in the process of construction and marketed with the promise of “serene moments of small-town life with metropolitan conveniences.”
The road paints a picture of the new reality of life in Bozeman — where expanding housing and development sometimes shares a fence with the farms and ranches that have been in the valley for generations.
To producers like Mike Gaffke, whose family ranch has stood off Love Lane for 80 years, agriculture has always been changing.
Gaffke, also former president of Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, grows hay, wheat and cattle on his property bordering the Black Bull golf course and White Horse Ranch housing complex. There are plans to build 700 housing units on Baxter, right on the edge of his farm’s border. Many other houses have already gone up in the past decade.
“Is this ranch going to look the same way in 20 years? Probably not,” Gaffke said. “But I’m not against change.”
Gaffke and other area ranchers have seen their land, which used to be several miles away from the city, slowly roped into the Bozeman boundaries as the urban corridor continues to expand. What once was farmland is now subject to housing developments, traffic and other ailments of city life.
As the trends of the valley reflect the nation’s wider trends of sprawling development and loss of farmland, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service collects numerical data of just how much land use has changed over the century.
According to USDA NASS data, in 1950, Montana had roughly 37,200 farms and 65 million acres of farmland. In 2000, that number dropped to 27,800 farms and 59.3 million acres. In 2020, it was 26,900 farms and 58 million acres.
Those numbers come as growth in the Gallatin Valley explodes, with property owners requesting that Bozeman annex and rezone former agricultural land.
In 2020, the census counted Gallatin County’s population at 118,960 people, up nearly 25 percent from the 2010 population of 89,587. In Montana, the decade has seen a roughly 9 percent population increase, from 989,415 people in 2010 to 1,084,225 in 2020.
Even still, Montana’s 58 million acres ranks second in the nation, only behind Texas, in states with the most farmland. About 62 percent of land in the state is in a farm or ranch, according to data from 2021, compared to roughly 70 percent of the state in 1950.
Eric Sommer, Montana state statistician for USDA NASS, said the general decline in farmland can in part be explained by a trend of larger farms closer to urban areas breaking off and selling pieces of their land.
Sommer said another big trend USDA NASS data shows is the shift toward more people growing pulse crops — such as grain legumes like chickpeas and lentils — which can produce profit year round, improve soil fertility, and generally use less water.
Water is another important variable on the minds of developers, farmers and ranchers as the physical distance between them shrinks.
Gaffke said that he works with developers to manage irrigation for his ranch but also the nearby housing and golf courses that use water.
“Water is our common blood,” Gaffke, who holds water rights from 1872, said. During drought years, he and developers work together to manage the water supply, only use as much as they each need, and leave enough left for junior water rights users.
Agriculture will have to find a way to coexist with development, at least in the Gallatin Valley.
“Is that sad, is that good, is that progress? I don’t know,” Gaffke said.
Gaffke has already mentally gone through the decision to sell land, having parceled off a section of the ranch back in 2008. Where some of his farmland sat now stands Journey Church and the YMCA.
His ranch stands in the triangle between Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners, a prime area for development in the urban corridor that also has some of the darkest, most fertile soil for agriculture imaginable.
Planning meetings for the triangle area about proposed development are always difficult, Gaffke said, because to a rancher, that land is more than a piece of land. It’s your home, your business, your recreation, and your family history. So the land means a lot more to the rancher than to the other people who show up to these meetings just wanting to put roads down, Gaffke said.
The Gallatin Valley Land Trust holds three small easements in the triangle, which landowners conserved nearly 25 years ago. Back then, they were much further away from city limits. While land in an easement will remain undeveloped, that hasn’t stopped housing and busy roads from popping up all around them.
Chet Work, executive director of the GVLT, said that today, the land trust doesn’t aim to conserve small agricultural parcels in or at the edge of town.
“Those tend to get swallowed up by development,” Work said.
Because GVLT has limited resources, they prioritize working with landowners who have larger parcels on the outskirts of the city. Often those areas can produce more food, are important wildlife corridors, or water resources, or have greater scenic value, than ones sandwiched in urban expansion.
Work said he sees the easements off Huffine eventually changing from majority ranching or farmland to “something else,” like a community garden, flower farm, or less land-intensive operation, depending on what the landowner wants to do.
It’s frustrating for a farmer to have people walking or driving so close to their fields, complaining about dust, smell and noise, and honking at the tractors on the road — being surrounded by development makes it “pretty inhospitable” to the farmer, Work said.
Having large farms and ranches in the path of development “only happens for so long,” Work said.
Making succession plans for working land is already difficult enough, but looming development adds yet another variable.
According to Gaffke, area producers all have different answers about their succession plans and what the future looks like for them.
There’s not a right answer, Gaffke said. Maybe some people will want to conserve their land in easements. Maybe others will want to sell and move locations to eastern Montana, where there’s more space to run cattle. Still others might use land sales to fund their retirement.
“It’s important we allow people the opportunity to make the decisions that are best for them,” Gaffke said.
Kevin Joyce, who operates Shamrock Stables on Gooch Hill Road, has also seen new development of houses and multi-story condos creep to his property lines.
Joyce’s land, which is about half a mile off Huffine Lane, said that when he got there 20 years ago the land between him and Huffine was empty, besides one or two small houses.
Now, housing developments are the first sight on the horizon, which all came up over the past 10 years, Joyce said. He had to get the city to put a fence between his land and the houses so kids wouldn’t bother the horses. There’s also now a large Toyota dealership right off Huffine.
To Joyce, the biggest changes to his land in the past two decades are the new houses and growing amount of traffic. Not many of his close neighbors are really in agriculture anymore, he said.
Joyce said he sometimes has to drive farm equipment on Gooch Hill Road, which causes “people to act like they have to get around you in two seconds.”