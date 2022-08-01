Gaffke Ranch
Buy Now

Mike Gaffke, owner of Gaffke Ranch, moves cattle to the neighboring pasture on July 6, 2022.

BOZEMAN, Montana — The dirt road leading up to the Gaffke Ranch off Love Lane seems to separate the Gallatin Valley’s past from its future.

On one side are sprawling green hay fields and grazing cattle, a glimpse of how much of the valley looked during Bozeman’s early years. The other side holds a luxury housing complex, with some houses already standing, others in the process of construction and marketed with the promise of “serene moments of small-town life with metropolitan conveniences.”

Gaffke Ranch
Buy Now

Cows graze at Gaffke Ranch near the White Horse Ranch housing complex on July 6, 2022. The housing complex is currently working on new developments backing up to Gaffke Ranch.
Gaffke Ranch
Buy Now

Tools and antlers hang on the walls of the Gaffke Ranch barn on July 6, 2022.
Gaffke Ranch
Buy Now

A cow with the Gaffke Ranch brand on July 6, 2022.
Gaffke Ranch
Buy Now

The branding symbol on a barn at Gaffke Ranch on July 7, 2022.
Gaffke Ranch
Buy Now

The Gaffke Ranch brand on a sign on July 6, 2022.

Isabel Hicks can be reached at 406-582-2651 or at ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you