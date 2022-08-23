Britany photo
Buy Now

Britany Hurst Marchant, shown here in a wheat field in North Idaho, is the new executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission, which represents the state’s 2,500 wheat farmers.

 Submitted photo

The Idaho Wheat Commission’s new executive director knows who her boss is — or rather, who her bosses are.

The commission, which promotes the state’s wheat industry, keeps wheat farmers up to date on the latest issues and funds wheat research, is funded through an assessment paid by the state’s 2,500 wheat growers.

Tags

Recommended for you