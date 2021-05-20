It was a rough day for local baseball teams Thursday at the state tournaments.
It took 12 innings, but Mountain View downed Idaho Falls in the 5A opener. South Fremont lost to Fruitland in 3A, and Declo shut out Firth 4-0 to win the 2A opener. In the 4A late game, Twin Falls downed Bonneville 8-7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, IDAHO FALLS 5, 12 INNINGS: In Caldwell, the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Seeley, but it took five more extra frames before anyone crossed the plate again.
Unfortunately for Idaho Falls, Mountain View came up with back-to-back run-scoring hits in the 12th inning and the Tigers couldn’t respond.
Idaho Falls (24-5) faces Kuna at 10 a.m. in the consolation bracket.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, IDAHO FALLS 5
Mountain View 0 0 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 –7 13 4
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 – 5 11 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW— Pitching: Logsdon 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Grizzle 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Hollifield 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Grow 2-5, Barker 2-6, Rasmussen 3-6, Burrell 2-3. 2B: Rasmussen, Clements. 3B: Rasmussen. RBI: Burrell, Rasmussen 3, Clements, Barker.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Nate Rose 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Dylan Seeley 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Bradley Thompson 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sorenson 3-6, Eliot Jones 2-5. 2B: Sorenson, Thompson. RBI: Seeley 2.
FRUITLAND 6, SOUTH FREMONT 4: At Fruitland, Fruitland scored two unearned runs in the sixth and that was enough to hold off the Cougars.
Starter Bridger Erickson tossed a complete game and gave up just one earned run in the loss.
The Cougars (18-7-1) will play Bonners Ferry Friday at 10 a.m. in the consolation round.
FRUITLAND 6, SOUTH FREMONT 4
Fruitland 0 0 3 0 1 2 0 – 6 9 2
South Fremont 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 –4 6 3
FRUITLAND – Pitching: Landen Mendive 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Zane Bidwell 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bidwell 2-4, Brennan Fitzsimonds 2-4, Dawson McGraw 2-4. 2B: Bidwell, Fitzsimonds. RBI: McGraw, Zachary Arnold.
SOUTH FREMONT –Pitching: Bridger Erickson 7.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Easton Stoddard 2-4, Preston Stoddard 2-2. 2B: Preston Stoddard. RBI: Easton Kerbs, Kaimen Peebles, Preston Stoddard.
DECLO 4, FIRTH 0: At Pocatello, Declo and Firth battled in the first round of the State 2A baseball tournament at Halliwell Field in Pocatello and with a break in the first inning, Declo was able to score a pair of runs and went on to defeat the Cougars.
It was a game where Declo may have caught a break early on and the Cougars just couldn’t ever catch up.
The Hornets led 2-0, but the Cougars got a little something going in the fifth, when they got their first two batters on base and had them sitting at second and third with nobody out, but the runners were left stranded.
Declo would go on to pad the lead with two more runs.
Firth will be back in action on Friday at 10 a.m., to face Bear Lake.
DECLO 4, FIRTH 4
Firth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 5 3
Declo 2 0 0 0 1 1 x — 4 5 1
FIRTH – Pitching: Burton Park 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R 1 ER, 5 K 5 BB; Strider Perry 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Gabe Nelson 2-3. 2B: Nathan Park.
DECLO – Pitching: Koby Zahorias 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER 3 K 3, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tregan Zollinger 2-2. 3B: Zollinger. RBI: Daltin Powell, Gabe Matthews, Keegan Ramsey.
