At Melaleuca Field, top-seeded Idaho Falls clinched a berth to the 5A state baseball tournament with a sweep of Thunder Ridge on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers won the best-of-3 series with 15-0, 12-2 victories. With the win Idaho Falls moved on to the best-of-3 5A District 5-6 championship series against Highland beginning Wednesday. The district has two berths for state, so the district championship will determine seeding.
Merit Jones earned the five-inning shutout in the opener and Jaxon Sorenson homered and finished with four RBIs in the nightcap for Idaho Falls (21-4).
IDAHO FALLS 15, THUNDER RIDGE 0, 5 INNINGS
Thunder Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 6
Idaho Falls 1 1 8 5 x — 15 11 1
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Jackson Beck 3.0 IP, 8 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 6 BB; Creighton John 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. 3B: Easton Stauffer.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Merit Jones 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 3-3, Zack Bridges 2-3, Eliot Jones 2-3. 2B: Rose, Jones. 3B: Bradley Thompson. HR: Zach Lee. RBI: Bridges 3, Thompson, Rose 3, Dylan Sweeney, Jaxon Cherry, Jones 2, Jaxon Sorenson.
IDAHO FALLS 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2, 5 INNINGS
Thunder Ridge 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 6 3
Idaho Falls 4 3 5 0 x — 12 9 0
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kolby Landon 2.1 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 6 BB; Dylan Powell 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ayson Webb 2-3. 2B: Webb. RBI: Webb.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Nate Rose 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Bradley Thompson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Rose 2-3, Jaxon Sorenson 2-3, Dylan Seeley 2-3. 2B: Rose, Seeley. HR: Sorenson. RBI: Thompson, Rose, Seeley, Eliot Jones 2, Sorenson 4.
SOUTH FREMONT 10, SUGAR-SALEM 2: At Sugar City, South Fremont punched its ticket to state with a victory over the Diggers in Friday’s deciding game of the 3A District 6 tournament.
Kaimen Peebles struck out 13 in a complete-game victory and also belted a home run and finished with three RBIs.
Sugar-Salem (15-12-1) will play a state play-in game on Thursday. South Fremont improved to 18-6-1.
SOUTH FREMONT 10, SUGAR-SALEM
South Fremont 4 4 2 0 0 0 0 — 10 10 2
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 3 4
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitching: Kaimen Peebles 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 13 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bridger Erickson 3-3, Peebles 2-5, Karter Yancey 2-5, Cooper Hurt 2-4. 2B: Erickson 2, Hurt. HR: Kaimen Peebles. RBI: Hurt 4, Karter Yancey, Peebles 3.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: James Chase 2.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Kelton Garner 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Ryan Harris 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB.
Softball
RIGBY 17, BLACKFOOT 7, 5 INNINGS: At Rigby, Shayla Cherry a double and two triples and Alix Bishop and Erin Bishop each hit homers as the Trojans downed the Broncos.
RIGBY 17, BLACKFOOT 7
Blackfoot 2 0 0 3 2 — 7 12 4
Rigby 2 3 4 3 5 — 17 15 2
BLACKFOOT — Pitching: Kymber Wizland 3.1 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Cooper 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Sami Staley 3-4, Vic Agado 3-3. 2B: Yoleni Navarrete, Demry Wixom. RBI: Staley 2, Navarrete, Agado 2, Wixom.
RIGBY— Pitching: Siena Hall 3.2 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Emma Cluff 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: McKenzie Cluff 3-4, Shayla Cherry 3-4, Ruby Gneiting 2-4, Erin Bishop 2-2. 2B: Bishop, Cherry, M. Cluff, Gneiting. 3B: Cherry 2. HR: Alix Bishop, Erin Bishop. RBI: Alix Bishop, Erin Bishop 4, Cherry 4, M. Cluff 2, Gneiting, Hall, Abbey Wilkins, Camryn Williams.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 2: At Thunder Ridge, Madyson Williams doubled to right to score Brynly Dabell with the walk-off in the seventh.
Kaliann Scoresby struck out 11 and did not allow an earned run in a duel with the Rams’ Madi Vansickle.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 2
Highland 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 4 2
Thunder Ridge 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3 5 2
HIGHLAND — Pitching: Madi Vansickle 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. 2B: Carlise Walker.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kaliann Scoresby 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. 2B: Sierra John, Madyson Williams. RBI: Williams.
Scores
Baseball
2A District 6 Tournament
Firth 5, North Fremont 2
North Fremont 6, Challis-Mackay 5
Challis-Mackay 4, Salmon 0
Softball
3A District 6 tournament
Sugar-Salem 14, Teton 12
HIGHLAND 10, MADISON 6
Madison 1 0 3 0 0 0 2— 6 13 5
Highland 2 0 5 0 0 3 x — 10 8 1
MADISON — Pitching: Landen Drake 2.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Kameron Kostial 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Pena 2-3, Ethan Garner 3-4, Drake 2-2. 2B: Drake. 3B: Pena, Cody Rydalch. RBI: Drake, Garner, Rydalch 3, Riley Sutton.
HIGHLAND — Pitching: Easton Eddie 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Trem Tolman 4.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. 2B: Eddie, Scott Baker, Colton Sneddon. RBI: Easton Durham, Eddie, Baker 2.
HIGHLAND 4, MADISON 2
Madison 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 6 4
Highland 1 0 0 1 2 0 x — 4 5 0
MADISON — Pitching: Tyler Pena 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Kameron Kostial 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Riley Sutton 2-3. 2B: Trayson Kostial, Sutton. RBI: K. Kostial, T. Kostial.
HIGHLAND — Pitching: Jaxon Christensen 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Davis 2-4. RBI: Easton Eddie, Scott Baker 2, Davis.